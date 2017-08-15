Lucro Announces General Availability of Financial Modeling Suite

“Lucro is able to offer the multifamily industry an extraordinary level of efficiency and automation that will result in organizations getting more deals done faster.” ~ Brian Axline, founder and CEO, Lucro

Lucro, a provider of modern financial modeling solutions for commercial real estate investing, announces the public launch of its multifamily product. Immediately available, Lucro’s online platform enables multifamily real estate brokers, developers, and investors to quickly and accurately create, validate and share robust financial models under any investment hypothesis, including the purchase of existing assets and ground-up development.

Lucro is the first and only complete modeling solution, allowing users to analyze income, expenses and capital structure within a single industry-standard platform. Rent rolls and historical operating statements are transformed into working financial models in seconds, automating a once arduous and time-consuming task. Lucro also offers users the ability to effortlessly collaborate with peers in a transparent and easy-to-use application – providing clear visibility into cash flows through multiple layers of debt and equity, and the ability to analyze a deal over multiple assumption sets.

“In multifamily real estate investment market, the conversation should be about the assumptions, not the model,” said Brian Axline, founder and CEO, Lucro. “The market is underserved by current product offerings, relying on Excel as the cornerstone of deal forecasting and sharing. The result is an inefficient, error-prone and fragmented industry modeling methodology. Lucro is able to offer the multifamily industry an extraordinary level of efficiency and automation that will result in organizations getting more deals done faster.”

Beta testers have been utilizing Lucro’s financial modeling solutions since early 2017 and have already experienced the benefits. Sett Properties Managing Director Lamar Newburn stated, “Lucro’s intuitive user experience and collaboration capability is better than any alternative I have seen in the CRE industry.” Fellow beta user and Triad Real Estate Partners Founder and Principal Sean Lyons shared, “The Lucro solution affords me an institutional-grade model and competitive advantage in time-to-market.”

Developed by real estate professionals, technologists and designers with decades of combined experience, Lucro helps multifamily real estate professionals achieve several key business outcomes including:



Increasing deal velocity – Lucro’s collaboration suite enables all deal stakeholders to work off the same model, allowing conversations to be about the deal itself rather than calculations, and ultimately helping to get more deals done faster.

Protecting your brand – Lucro delivers standardization throughout organizations, ensuring complete confidence in the models produced. The platform’s intuitive yet robust interface allows users to create consistently polished models without the need for time-consuming training.

Eliminating data entry – Lucro utilizes machine learning to automate data imports, freeing users to spend less time in spreadsheets and more time sourcing new opportunities.

Lucro’s multifamily real estate financial modeling solution is currently available. For more information or to get started with a free trial, visit http://www.getlucro.com.

About Lucro

Lucro provides modern financial modeling collaboration solutions for commercial real estate investing that enable real estate professionals to spend less time crunching numbers and more time getting deals done. Because Lucro is a complete solution, users can model any investment hypothesis and analyze income, expenses and capital structure all on one platform. Built with the level of sophistication that Wall Street expects, Lucro automates data entry, standardizes the presentation of financial models, and provides rich data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.getlucro.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.