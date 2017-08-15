dotCMS Featured in Capterra’s Top 20 Content Management Software List

We’re pleased to be recognized as a Top 20 Content Management Software and know that our strong user base is a big part of that - Timothy Brigham, dotCMS CEO

dotCMS, a leading-edge, open source Java content management system, was recognized as a top CMS in Capterra’s 2017 Top 20 Content Management Software rankings. Capterra connects thousands of business users with peer reviews and other tools to help buyers make well-informed business decisions regarding technology in their organization.

"Capterra released a report highlighting the top 20 most popular content management software available in 2017," said Liz Gural of Capterra, a content management reviews hub. "Our rankings are determined by a unique formula that combines the total number of customers, the total number of users and social presence. dotCMS ranked 16th overall because of a strong social following along with having a user base of 20,000."

This recognition comes on the heels of dotCMS’s recent announcement of their 4.x Series, a set of releases focusing on improving the platform. From usability as well as overall performance and scalability, many of these improvements in the 4.x Series come straight from the dotCMS community of users.

“We’re pleased to be recognized as a Top 20 Content Management Software and know that our strong user base is a big part of that,” said Timothy Brigham, dotCMS CEO. “A key factor in building our user base is the constant feedback and communication we receive that we put directly into the development of our platform.”

The full Top 20 Content Management Software report as well as dotCMS’s Capterra Profile are both available on http://www.capterra.com.

About Capterra

Capterra believes software makes the world a better place. Founded in 1999, Capterra has helped millions of people find the right software for their business — all kinds of businesses — whether a multinational corporation, a school, a church, a doctor's office, a manufacturing company, or a zoo. Capterra works with thousands of software vendors to understand their products in order to match companies with the best software for their needs. Check out http://www.capterra.com to find software ratings, reviews, buying guides, and the most comprehensive list of business software products available.

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a leading , open source content management system for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include: TELUS, Standard & Poors, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Nomura Bank, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, DriveTest Ontario and ICANN.