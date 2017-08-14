PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. We’re constantly working to develop new and innovative solutions to help our clients better understand the state of their workforce ...

PRO Unlimited, a global innovator of contingent workforce management software and services, announced today that its Wand VMS (vendor management system) has been named the best Business Intelligence Reporting & Analytics Solution of 2017 in the 32nd annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award recipients represent the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized with this SIIA CODiE Award,” said Dustin Burgess, PRO Unlimited’s Vice President of Strategy, Analytics and Metrics. “We’re constantly working to develop new and innovative solutions to help our clients better understand the state of their workforce to empower them to make smarter, more informed decisions about future strategies.”

Wand Discovery, the interactive business intelligence suite within PRO’s Wand VMS platform, was cited for its excellence. Highlights of the solution include:



Total Talent Solutions: This industry-first breakthrough provides clients with visibility into both contingent and full-time resources across the organization. By importing full-time data and viewing it next to contingent data, managers can determine the best way to engage resources across all categories from a cost and quality perspective.

Comprehensive Data Capture: Wand Discovery captures every process that managers, contingent workers, suppliers and other users perform within Wand VMS. This enables in-depth reporting about every detail of a company’s contingent workforce program.

Powerful Analytics: Users can easily access their workforce analytics and drill down into the details, helping them make sense of the data and empowering them with actionable insights to drive cost savings, program efficiencies and smarter contingent workforce planning decisions.

Intuitive, Customizable Dashboards: Wand Discovery’s visual executive dashboards quickly and easily guide power users from global program data to transactional data in just a few clicks. Dashboards are interactive, giving users the ability to change the reports and results they see in real time.

“[Wand] seemed to be exactly the right fit for its customers, and the decisions it could empower might lead to drastically reduced spending, or at least informed spending,” wrote one of the CODiE judges. “Probably the highest set of marks I've given to any software package.”

The SIIA CODiE Award is the latest in a string of third-party awards PRO Unlimited has won in 2017. Earlier in the year, PRO was recognized with a CEO® World Award (Gold Winner, “Products, Upgrades and Innovation of the Year”) and multiple Stevie® Awards (including Gold Winner, “Best New Product or Service of the Year”), among others.

“SIIA’s 2017 Business Technology CODiE Awards recognize the companies that are at the forefront of business innovation,” said Ken Wasch, President, SIIA. “These companies are shaping the future of how we conduct business, and it is truly an honor to recognize these products through the CODiE Awards.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on July 25. Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2017-Winners.

