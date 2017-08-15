Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3) Launches Website

We want to share what we learn and a website is the best way to share with the industry.

Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), an emerging group of roofing industry thought leaders, launched a new informational website at http://www.RT3thinktank.com. The group is focused on disseminating technology information, research and updates obtained through RT3 meetings. The website will be the platform to share these findings and information.

RT3 is focused on serving the needs of the roofing industry with ongoing education, research and dissemination of their findings. “The Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3) is a consortium of thought leaders exploring emerging technology solutions for the roofing industry, striving to inform roofing contractors by bringing together progressive and disruptive solutions that help build the professionalism and appeal of the roofing industry,” is the mission statement recently created by the group.

The first meeting held in Chicago, IL in June of 2017 is highlighted on the new website along with news and contact information. Future meetings, both virtual and in person will be shared on the site along with information gathered through RT3 task teams, Tech Talks and guest speakers. Robotics on the roof, virtual reality and 3D printing are all topics of interest for the next in person meeting being held in October at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA hosted by Pointivo and The Estimating Edge.

“We are focused on research, understanding and dissemination of technology that can help the roofing industry with labor issues and professional branding,” stated Dale Tyler, president of National Roofing Partners (NRP). “If we want to compete for talent as an industry, we will need to create an appealing workplace. With our dwindling workforce, we need to be on the front end of innovative technologies that will automate the rooftop. Labor is just one of the urgent business problems that can be addressed with technology.”

“It is the focus of all RT3 participants to learn as much as possible about new and existing technologies that could be used in roofing,” continued Heidi J. Ellsworth, of RoofersCoffeeShop.com and HJE Consulting. “We want to share what we learn and a website is the best way to share with the industry. The meeting at Georgia Tech will be an amazing opportunity to learn about construction technology including virtual reality and 3D printing. We want the RT3 website to be a place to go for roofing technology research.”

About Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3)

Visualized by Dale Tyler of National Roofing Partners and Heidi Ellsworth of RoofersCoffeeShop.com and HJE Consulting, the Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3) is a group of progressive roofing professionals focused on technology solutions for the roofing industry. The think tank strives to find innovative technology solutions to be used within the roofing industry. RT3 provides insights from progressive thought leaders both inside and outside the roofing industry along with practical resources for implementing potential solutions successfully. The organization will encourage and enable contractors to embrace technology as they seek to grow their businesses. With a commitment to disseminate technology and advancement of information, RT3 will help build the professionalism and appeal of the roofing industry.