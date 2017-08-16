Wilma Elkins, a mother, grandmother, Christian, devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “Lucy Bear Goes Easter Egg Hunting”: a vibrantly crafted work that depicts the beauty of faith, animals and family.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Wilma Elkins’ heartwarming story will be loved by children and adults alike!

There once was a bear named Lucy Bear. She lived in the woods. She liked doing fun things. She decided to go Easter egg hunting. She found the most eggs and won the prize. Read the story to see what the prize was.

Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Lucy Bear Goes Easter Egg Hunting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

