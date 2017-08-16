Mackie Manning, one of the founding partners of Dority & Manning, P.A., passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017. He was 81 years old.

A chemical engineer by trade, Manning’s keen interest in law led him to law school at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Manning supported his family while attending law school by working at the United States Patent and Trademark Office where he honed his legal skills and made friendships that lasted his entire career. Manning returned to South Carolina and, after a brief time working as a patent attorney for a large corporation, he started Dority & Manning with long-time friend Julian Dority in 1984. In a short time, Manning developed a reputation as a top intellectual property practitioner. He successfully tried numerous patent infringement cases for both patentees and for companies accused of infringement. He was also a recognized expert witness and mediator in intellectual property matters. Manning’s influence helped Dority & Manning grow to become the Southeast's largest boutique IP law firm.

Manning was tenacious, generous, and eternally optimistic, and brought all of those qualities to the practice of law. "I didn't like my work," he said not long ago. "I loved it." Respected and lauded in the field of intellectual property law, both locally and nationally, Manning received numerous awards and distinctions, including Clemson University’s Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed upon an alumnus. But Manning preferred a vigorous debate about an interesting legal issue over any such accolades. Manning left an indelible mark on the firm he founded by guiding and mentoring every person with whom he worked.

“Although Mackie was an instrumental part of Dority & Manning’s success, his impact outside of the firm was equally significant,” said Stephen Bondura, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dority & Manning. “Mackie’s unwavering faith led him to impact countless lives as part of the Kairos Prison Ministry that he participated in for so many years. All who knew Mackie will miss him dearly.”

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital or to the Kairos Prison Ministry of South Carolina.