Turn big data to your advantage when measuring learning impact

Using a data-driven approach [to measure learning] requires strategic thinking and set up, but then gives you a sustainable route to delivering huge value.

Award-winning learning solutions provider LEO is encouraging businesses to embrace new technology-enabled big data approaches to measure impact.

Expanding on from the ‘Top 10 components for measuring the business impact of learning’, the new two-part insight takes a deeper dive into an aspect of learning analytics that’s plagued L&D professionals – how do you measure and then justify training spend on learning programmes?

“There’s a huge demand, not just in L&D circles but across many levels in the wider organisation such as senior management, to understand how learning programmes can be accurately and sustainably measured,” says Imogen Casebourne, Director of Learning at LEO, who co-authored the insights. “Through LEO’s research into the growing appetite for organisations to measure business impact and continued conversations with the industry, it’s become clear that there’s a pressing need for businesses to get started with measuring their learning. These latest insights look at how to set a measuring impact strategy and ways to define and collect learning data.”

A significant focus of the insights is the use of a big data approach to uncover and analyse patterns in learner data. “The insights look at traditional and ‘new’ approaches to data collection, measuring informal learning and big data analysis techniques,” adds Imogen.

LEO’s Chief Strategy Officer Piers Lea, who has played a key role in bringing the measuring business impact research and insights to the market, adds, “Delivering results on the business impact of our learning investment is possible to do using traditional methods – but as we all know, it’s very labour intensive. Using a data-driven approach requires strategic thinking and set up, but then gives you a sustainable route to delivering huge value.”

Both new insights,‘New approaches to learning measurement’ and ‘How to define your business impact measurement strategy’, can be downloaded from leolearning.com/resources.

About LEO

LEO believes that technology-enabled learning innovation has the power to deliver truly transformational results. Our purpose is to help clients deploy learning technology to deliver outcomes precisely aligned to their business goals. Backed by more than 30 years of experience, we design engaging learning architectures that fit seamlessly into businesses and improve performance throughout the entire organisation.

LEO has the deep understanding of learning design and technology, and pioneering creative approach, necessary to drive learning transformation.

LEO’s expanding global customer base includes organisations such as PwC, the NHS, Civil Service Learning, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Virgin Atlantic, Novartis, Godiva, Volkswagen, Dunhill, KPMG, Roche and Mars.

LEO is part of Learning Technologies Group plc’ s award-winning group of specialist learning technology businesses.