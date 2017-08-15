We are excited to help the next generation of kitchen and bath entrepreneurs build profitable and fulfilling careers in our industry.

The SEN Design Group, the kitchen and bath industry’s first and largest buying group, announced that the O’Reilly DePalma agency is the sixth sponsor to support the NEXTgen: Future Business Leaders Conference.

NEXTgen, which will be held October 18-19, 2017, in Austin, TX, is the must-attend event for kitchen and bath design professionals seeking to own and operate a business, as well as for family-owned businesses planning for transition to the next generation of ownership.

“We are excited to help the next generation of kitchen and bath entrepreneurs build profitable and fulfilling careers in our industry,” said Nora DePalma, co-principal of O’Reilly DePalma, a Chicago-based public relations and inbound marketing agency. “As the unmatched industry leader in business education, SEN is creating a tremendous resource through the NEXTgen conference and its SENtelligence on-demand knowledge library.”

The NEXTgen conference session lineup includes “How to Get a Bank Loan for Your Business,” “Transitioning from Manager to Owner,” and “What’s Behind a Business Valuation.” Caesarstone and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) are partner sponsors. Other sponsors are Medallion Cabinetry, WarmlyYours, and Task Lighting, with operateIT sponsoring the conference’s Tech Lounge.

“It is an honor to work with respected industry leaders to share the strategic business planning skills and the decades of combined market insights that have made this such a dynamic and prosperous industry,” said Leah Peterson, EVP, SEN Design Group. “Our six sponsors include manufacturers, a trade association and now an industry PR agency.”

For the full agenda and registration details, visit http://www.sendesigngroup.com/nextgen. For sponsorship information, call Leah Peterson at the SEN Design Group at 919-933-6640 ext. 3 lpeterson(at)sendesign.com.

About SEN Design Group

The SEN Design Group is the industry’s first kitchen and bath buying and business development group. As a 22-year-old professional organization, SEN has over 200 members nationwide and more than 80 quality vendors in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, business services and accessories who offer their products/services to the membership at group rates. Additionally, SEN offers over 40 business development services to its membership, including financial planning, business coaching, business management training, sales training programs, marketing tools to generate leads, networking, and management systems. For more information on SEN, visit http://www.sendesigngroup.com.

About O’Reilly DePalma

O’Reilly DePalma is an award-winning boutique public relations agency providing Better PR for the design and construction industry. Better PR influences action from clicks and likes to registration and purchase through the art of influence + the science of demand generation. For more information, visit http://www.betterpr.com.