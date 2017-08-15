PowWow Mobile We look forward to showcasing how our technology helps organizations to drive digital transformation through modernizing and streamlining business processes that enable the operational efficiency needed to support today’s mobile business growth.

PowWow Mobile, the leader in enabling enterprises to simplify and extend business apps to mobile, today announced that it will sponsor and exhibit in the Mobility Zone at VMworld 2017, taking place from August 27 – 31 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas. During the event, PowWow Mobile will showcase how its award-winning rapid mobile app platform, SmartUX™, empowers organizations to accelerate the creation and delivery of secure and intelligent mobile apps to support their digital business.

VMworld is VMware’s premier thought leadership and education destination for cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology professionals. This year’s Mobility Zone, previously part of AirWatch Connect, will feature PowWow Mobile and over 20 other partners, bringing together the brightest minds in enterprise mobility for unlimited possibilities to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. Attendees are invited to visit the PowWow Mobile team at booth #336 in the Solutions Exchange.

“Rapid advancements in technology are changing the way business is conducted,” said Kia Behnia, CEO of PowWow Mobile. “Equipping today’s digital workforce with access to critical data and workflows is a major priority for enterprises seeking to drive innovation, increase agility and stay competitive.”

At the show, attendees will see firsthand how PowWow Mobile disrupts the speed, complexity and economics commonly associated with delivering productivity-enhancing apps to an increasingly mobile-first workforce. The PowWow SmartUX Platform simplifies and extends business apps to mobile, delivering modern omni-channel experiences that transform how work gets done in the digital era. With SmartUX, users can easily connect to any application or data source and rapidly design and deploy personalized, intelligent and secure apps that run anywhere, on any device (PC, laptop, tablet, phone or watch) and any OS (iOS, Android, Windows 10 or HTML5).

“As a proud VMware partner and AppConfig community member, PowWow Mobile is excited to support VMworld’s inaugural Mobility Zone,” added Behnia. “We look forward to showcasing how our technology helps organizations to drive digital transformation through modernizing and streamlining business processes that enable the operational efficiency needed to support today’s mobile business growth.”

To schedule a demo or to meet with the PowWow Mobile team at this year’s Solutions Exchange, click here. For more information on PowWow Mobile, visit http://www.powwowmobile.com and follow @powwowmobile on Twitter.

About PowWow Mobile

PowWow Mobile is redefining the mobile enterprise. Our rapid mobile app solution, SmartUX™, enables organizations to simplify and extend business apps to mobile by modernizing and streamlining existing processes to deliver new and intelligent “enterprise to edge” experiences. Built on best of breed open technology, SmartUX provides a low-code, drag and drop environment for rapidly creating and deploying secure cross-platform mobile apps. With unmatched accessibility and ease-of-use, our solution facilitates collaboration between IT and the business, significantly reducing backlogs and accelerating time to value. Enterprises in the financial services, manufacturing, telecom, software, transportation, consulting and the public-sector industries trust PowWow Mobile to empower their anytime, anywhere workforce; increase agility and competitive advantage, and drive innovation and productivity through smart business mobile apps. Based in San Francisco, PowWow Mobile has garnered prestigious awards and recognition from AOTMP, Compass Intelligence, Gartner and more. Learn more about how PowWow Mobile is redefining the mobile enterprise at http://www.powwowmobile.com, on Twitter @powwowmobile or on Linkedin.