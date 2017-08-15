Akos, an award-winning telemedicine provider, and Castle International, an innovator in healthcare that specializes in unique medical services and cost containment solutions, are announcing a strategic partnership to help deliver a seamless and more affordable healthcare experience throughout their global network with the launch of CONNECT powered by Akos. CONNECT members are now capable of taking advantage of the integration between the two businesses. This one-of-a kind partnership allows for the highest level of telehealth solutions and technology anywhere across the globe.

The product integration is an extension of Castle International's CONNECT Network, which offers business and organization members unparalleled access to specialized medical services, including clinical logistics, staffing, aeromedical support through Castle MedFlight, telemedicine, aviation charter and cost containment solutions.

“Akos and Castle International share similar goals and care deeply about helping businesses and patients. Together, we will optimize their healthcare network by streamlining the continuity of care through a vast network of medical resources and innovative telehealth solutions." said Dr. Kishlay Anand, co-founder of Akos. "As a leader in digital health care, Akos is an ideal partner that brings an esteemed team of board-certified physicians to Castle’s already robust health care offering to truly revolutionize the personal medical care experience."

As part of the partnership, CONNECT members will now be able to receive personal medical care from a board-certified physician, through convenient voice or live video consultations via a smartphone or tablet 24/7, 365 days a year, in areas where CONNECT powered by Akos is available.

"Akos' revolutionary platform brings unprecedented technology and connectivity to the CONNECT Network by providing innovative solutions in telemedicine accessibility worldwide," said Jayson Papa, CEO at Castle International. "Through this partnership, our clients, physicians and partner facilities will be integrated more seamlessly, allowing us to bridge the gaps that exist in modern medicine and scale our offerings more than ever before."

CONNECT powered by Akos will officially become available to Castle International CONNECT members in August 2017, increasing their network’s nationwide and global capabilities.

For more information about CONNECT powered by Akos, visit http://www.connectsos.com.

ABOUT AKOSMD:

Developed by a team of leading physicians, Akos opened its first virtual healthcare practice in 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona. Named "Startup of the Year" in 2017, Akos powers a new type of virtual practice, offering the first complete HIPAA-compliant healthcare solution for patients, physicians, employers and medical centers across the United States. By combining smart technology, seamless design, a patient-centric approach, grassroots strategy and the collective power of a preferred provider network, Akos is reinventing the traditional healthcare model one virtual call at a time. Available 24/7, 365 days a year, Akos give patients unparalleled access to board-certified physicians in their area via a smartphone or tablet - no insurance or membership necessary. For more information or to download our app, visit http://www.AkosMD.com. For the latest news, health tips and more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT CASTLE INTERNATIONAL:

CONNECT is a healthcare network that offers businesses and private clients access to specialized medical services including clinical logistics, staffing, aeromedical support, telemedicine, aviation charter and cost containment solutions. We provide our members with access to a true global healthcare network by streamlining the continuity of care through a vast network of medical resources and innovative telemedicine technology, ensuring that those in the CONNECT network get trusted critical care, anywhere. For more information or to download our app, visit http://www.ConnectSOS.com. For the latest news, health tips and more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.