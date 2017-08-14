PLOWZ & MOWZ Launches New Skill for Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service

PLOWZ & MOWZ Alexa skill allows customers to order a lawn mower or a snow plow…hands-free.

PLOWZ & MOWZ, the first on-demand home maintenance marketplace app that helps people find landscapers to mow their lawn, remove leaves or plow snow, announces today that it has developed a skill for Amazon Alexa. This new skill allows homeowners who have the PLOWZ & MOWZ app and own an Alexa-enabled device, to order a lawn mower, snow plow, or leaf-removal from an affiliated PLOWZ & MOWZ service provider.

Here is how the PLOWZ & MOWZ Alexa skill works:



Customers can add the skill, “PLOWZ & MOWZ” for free in the Alexa app or the Alexa skills store on the Amazon website and link to their PLOWZ & MOWZ account.

Once the skill is activated, if a customer wants service, all they have to say is “Alexa, mow my lawn tomorrow” or “Alexa, plow my driveway now!”

Customers can check the status of their lawn mower or snow plow service through their Alexa enabled device.

"We're always looking for new and trusted ways to simplify life and create a seamless experience for our customers who value their free time,” said Andrew Englander, co-founder of PLOWZ & MOWZ. “With this new Alexa skill, we now offer an even more automated approach that our customers will love. This is a natural progression for our loyal customers who come to us for the hands-off, frictionless nature of our service."

The PLOWZ & MOWZ app takes care of some of the more time-consuming and dreaded household chores by providing an instant quote and dispatching a 5-star rated local landscaper to the user’s home. Customers simply plug in their home address, a description of their lawn, and tap to request service. The app, which is available on iOS and Android devices, is free to download, and users will only pay once the job has been completed.

To download the PLOWZ & MOWZ app and receive a free quote for your lawn, go to: https://www.plowzandmowz.com.

Current customers can enable the Alexa skill at: https://www.plowzandmowz.com/alexa.

PLOWZ & MOWZ is the leading on-demand mobile company making burdensome exterior home maintenance quick, easy, and painless. The PLOWZ & MOWZ app allows you to request lawn mowing, leaf removal, and snow plowing from your smartphone and provides a quote in 60-seconds or less, allowing homeowners to book a service at their convenience. After the app calculates and predicts route density, a 5-star rated local landscaper accepts the job order and provides real-time updates. For more information, visit http://www.plowzandmowz.com.

