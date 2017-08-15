High Swartz LLP, a full-service law firm with offices in Norristown and Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that 10 of its attorneys have been named U.S. News and World Report 2018 'Best Lawyers in America,' and two have been named attorney of the year in real estate and municipal law.

The High Swartz attorneys 2018 Best Lawyers in America, and the practice areas for which they have been recognized, are:



Melissa M. Boyd – Family Law, Family Law Arbitration

David J. Brooman – Litigation, Land Use and Zoning

Mary Cushing Doherty – Family Law, Family Law Arbitration and Mediation; Named a ‘Best Lawyer’ for 20 consecutive years

Arnold Heller – Real Estate Law

Gilbert P. High, Jr. – Land Use and Zoning, Real Estate Litigation and Municipal Law; State, Local & Municipal 2018 Lawyer of the Year, Philadelphia

William F. Kerr, Jr. – Municipal Law

Thomas E. Panzer – Workers' Compensation Law

Thomas D. Rees – Labor and Employment

Eric B. Smith – Land Use and Zoning and Real Estate Litigation; Real Estate 2018 Lawyer of the Year, Philadelphia

Richard C. Sokorai – Personal Injury Litigation

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Votes were solicited from nearly 83,000 attorneys worldwide; 7.4 million votes were analyzed for the 2018 edition. The standalone Best Lawyers magazine will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. A digital edition also will be available.

High Swartz LLP is a general practice law firm serving clients in the Delaware Valley and throughout Pennsylvania from offices in Norristown and Doylestown. Established in 1914.