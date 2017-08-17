CoverBuilder, a specialist home insurance company, are celebrating the recent launch of their comprehensive unoccupied home insurance policy. This new cover means home owners will have somewhere to turn when they have a property that will not be lived in, but that they want to insure against potential damage and loss.

Homes are often left unoccupied because they are for sale and waiting to be snapped up by potential buyers. While there are a number of steps that should obviously be taken to reduce the chance of damage at a house, there are also things that can be done to try and speed up the process of selling. To celebrate their new unoccupied insurance offering, CoverBuilder have compiled the following handy list to ensure that when perspective buyers come to take a look, they fall in love with the property's potential and see beyond the bare walls.

Provide estate agents with photos of the furnished property

This may not be possible dependent on individual circumstances but images of how a property looks when it is fully furnished can really attract buyers. Lots of people struggle to envisage the practical use of a room when it is devoid of furniture and the photos will give them a good starting point.

First impressions count - so keep the exterior of the property in good condition...

Where possible make sure guttering is cleared regularly, dead leaves are swept up and the garden is not allowed to become too overgrown. Good old 'curb appeal' becomes even more crucial when a property is empty, so ensuring that buyers are enthusiastic as they walk through the front door will certainly stand you in the best stead.

...but don't forget about the inside

Walls need to be either meticulously clean or preferably given a quick new coat of paint. This will ensure the property is looking its best and that perspective purchasers can imagine moving straight in. Ensure that the house is filled with warm neutral creams and beiges and get rid of any loud or patterned wallpaper. Damaged sections of flooring will also stick out like a sore thumb when there is no furniture in the house, so if budget allows, consider getting them repaired. If this is not feasible then hiring a good floor-cleaning machine and tidy them up as well as possible should suffice.

Pay attention to fixtures and fittings

Think about replacing any broken or outdated taps and knobs. This is incredibly inexpensive but will make a huge difference to the general ambiance and condition of the room. Looking to update any old light fittings that have seen better days will also complete the look.

Remember to use all of your senses

One of the big problems with homes that are left empty for a period of time is the musty damp smell that starts to develop, particularly during the winter months. To counteract this make sure the property is given a thorough airing at least once a week, with the windows and doors opened to allow some fresh air in. Investing in some air fresheners to leave around the property also works, but make sure they are not overwhelmingly strong and never leave plug in appliances in place when nobody is there.

And bear in mind..

Unfortunately thieves and vandals often target empty properties. By keeping all windows and doors securely locked when not at the property and considering whether addition devices such as security lights are required, thieves should be deterred. Above all, make sure that the insurer of the property is aware that it is unoccupied. This means that in the event of a claim the damage will be fully covered and won’t lead to any nasty surprises.