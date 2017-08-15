PracticeLink announces next phase of PL4 system enhancements

PracticeLink Online connects physician recruiters with the best possible candidates in the easiest possible way. At PracticeLink we recognized the need to provide a solution that allows our clients to manage all of their data in one place, regardless of whether they sourced their candidates with us or not." - Ken Allman, CEO

PracticeLink.com, the leading online physician recruitment platform, which provides physician recruitment services to more than 5,000 health care facilities nationwide, is pleased to announce the rollout of new product enhancements available to existing and new clients beginning Monday, August 14th.

With this launch, PracticeLink delivers the second phase of technology upgrades dubbed PL4, positioning PracticeLink as a next generation online recruitment management system.

Enhanced PracticeLink onTrack ATS

Now, physician recruiters are able to import lists of candidates or manually add candidates from outside the PracticeLink system, enabling recruiters to track and manage their candidates in one place.

“The amount of data we are all managing daily is mind-boggling, and that is most true for those in the talent acquisition space. At PracticeLink we recognized the need to provide a solution that allows our clients to manage all of their data in one place, regardless of whether they sourced their candidates with us or not,” Ken Allman, PracticeLink CEO, explained.

New PracticeLink Recruiter Profile Pages

Recruiters can now communicate their brand and message directly from their own recruiter profile page. Additionally, facility profiles allow facilities to highlight their unique features separate from their organization’s profile page.

PracticeLink profile pages have been re-engineered to provide complete visibility from the organization level down to a specific job profile. Job-seeking candidates can navigate easily from an organization’s profile page to a specific facility’s profile, then to a recruiter’s profile, all the way to a specific job profile page. All relevant job postings are accessible from any profile page, enabling candidates to find opportunities by narrowing their scope in a number of ways.

Recruiters will enjoy greater flexibility in managing what profile information is shared on the organization, facility, recruiter, and job profile pages.

Advanced Video Capability

Promotional videos can be added individually to organization, facility, recruiter and job profile pages Or, one video can be associated across an entire organization. Similarly, videos can be hidden or turned off from specific profile pages.

Broadcast Email Messages

Recruiters now have the ability to access their own saved messages as well as the saved messages of other recruiters within their organization. Users may create and reuse their own email templates, or account administrators can create enterprise templates for use by all users within the organization.

New PracticeLink Agency Assistance

PracticeLink is enabling greater flexibility across the entire recruitment ecosystem by making it easier for recruiters to connect directly with preferred agencies. In-house physician recruiters can now request the assistance of select agencies registered in the PracticeLink system. This feature enables the selected agency to view the specific job posting for which their assistance has been requested.

Enhanced PracticeLink Candidate Search

PracticeLink improved candidate search by allowing recruiters to search among their own added candidates, candidates added recruiters to choose to see a list of only their own tracked and imported candidates, or all candidates associated with their organization.

Additionally, it is now easier to see all of the candidate matches for a job profile associated by profession and specialty. It is also easier to narrow the view to only those candidates who have applied for a posting.

Other Recent Enhancements

In April, PracticeLink rolled out the first series of PL4 product enhancements. Key features of the launch included a simplified look, enabling physicians and recruiters to navigate the site more easily, as well as improved mile radius search, international address recognition, greater applicant tracking capabilities, and refined website integration.

Next from PracticeLink

PracticeLink is positioned to announce the next and most comprehensive of its recent system transformations in the coming months. The company’s next developments will focus on providing an end-to-end solution for physician recruitment with continued emphasis on ease of use and integration.

Allman said, “For more than twenty years we have remained true to our mission of improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education. We want to keep doing that and know our technology must deliver the best possible candidate in the easiest possible way. I can’t wait to share what’s next for PracticeLink and am so grateful for the clients and candidates who are responsible for our continued growth.”

About PracticeLink

PracticeLink.com is the most widely used online physician job bank. More than 20,000 physicians and advanced practitioners register with PracticeLink.com each year in their search for a new job, and thousands more search the Job Bank confidentially when looking for a new practice. More than 1,000 recruiters representing more than 5,000 health care facilities nationwide use PracticeLink to recruit physicians and other health care providers.

PracticeLink is headquartered in Hinton, W.Va., and also maintains offices in St. Louis, MO and Louisville, KY.