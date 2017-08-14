“In working with Wharton’s faculty to develop this seminar, we’ve prepared a strong program that supports investment and wealth education for professionals working with HNW clients who have complicated financial needs,” said Sean Walters, CEO, IMCA.

Advanced investment and wealth professionals will learn the latest on investment strategies for high-net-worth investors (HNW) at the Investment Management Consultants Association’s® (IMCA®) Masters Series: Advanced Investment Strategist Program in collaboration with The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Sept. 11–12, at the Inn at Penn, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Attendees will have the opportunity to transform knowledge into value for their clients with some of the nation’s leading thought leaders from Wharton as they share the latest information on:



New strategies for asset allocation with Richard Marston, James R. F. Guy Professor of Finance

Global macroeconomics and investor impact with Joao Gomes, Howard Butcher III Professor of Finance

Practical approaches to alternative investments with Christopher Geczy, academic director, Wharton Wealth Management Initiative

Influencing decisions through choice architecture with Katherine Milkman, Evan C. Thompson Endowed Term Chair for Excellence in Teaching

Building and sustaining an ethical business culture with Peter Conti-Brown, assistant professor, legal studies and business ethics

“The soundest portfolios are often the result of innovation driven by highly knowledgeable investment consultants or advisors skilled in sophisticated wealth management strategies,” said Sean Walters, CAE, executive director and chief executive officer, IMCA. “In working with Wharton’s faculty to develop topics for this seminar, we’ve prepared a strong program that supports investment and wealth education for professionals working with HNW clients who have complicated financial needs.”

IMCA’s Masters Series is designed for seasoned professionals and is based on the association’s Investment and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework designed to ensure that IMCA’s advanced education remains on the forefront of an evolving profession.

For detailed information or to register, visit the Masters Series: Advanced Investment Strategist event page. Journalists interested in receiving credentials should contact Greta Gloven, ggloven(at)imca.org or (303) 850-3079.

About IMCA

Established in 1985, IMCA is a nonprofit professional association and credentialing organization serving individual members and certificants in 37 countries around the world. IMCA members collectively manage more than $3 trillion, providing investment consulting and wealth management services to individual and institutional clients. Since 1988, IMCA has offered the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), which meets international accreditation standards (ANSI/ISO 17024) for personnel certification. The CIMA certification consistently distinguishes those who meet a global standard of competency and skills in investment management from those who do not. IMCA’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) certification is suited for wealth management professionals working with high-net-worth clients. In 2016, IMCA’s educational programs hosted more than 6,000 professionals.

IMCA® and Investment Management Consultants Association® are registered trademarks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst®, CIMC®, CPWA®, and Certified Private Wealth Advisor® are registered certification marks of Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. Investment Management Consultants Association Inc. does not discriminate in educational opportunities or any other characteristic protected by law.