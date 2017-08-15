Delaware County full-service law firm Raffaele Puppio is pleased to announce that partner Michael A. Raffaele has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2018 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. Raffaele has been named among the ‘Best Lawyers in America’ every year for 10 years and has been named among Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.

Raffaele is managing partner of Raffaele Puppio, one of the largest full-service law firms in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He focuses his practice on family law, including divorce, equitable distribution, child custody and child support, alimony and spousal support, and more. A lifelong resident of Delaware County, Raffaele graduated from St. Joseph’s Preparatory School before going on to earn degrees from Lehigh University and the Temple University School of Law.

Since it was first published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become widely regarded as a respected reference guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on detailed peer-review evaluations, and lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed. Votes were solicited from nearly 83,000 attorneys worldwide; 7.4 million votes were analyzed for the 2018 edition. The standalone Best Lawyers magazine will be distributed in more than 30 leading publications around the country, including The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. A digital edition also will be available.

About Raffaele Puppio – Raffaele Puppio is one of the largest and most established full-service law firms in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Attorneys within the firm are known for their legal prowess among the bench and bar in Delaware County, having decades of experience representing school districts, municipalities, businesses and individual clients, helping to solve legal problems while avoiding future legal issues. The attorneys provide sound legal counsel in the areas of education law, government and municipal services, family law, general litigation, personal injury, commercial real estate and business transactions, elder law, estate administration and planning, and criminal law.

