Online Group Training Center for Dementia Care Staff “Many healthcare facilities struggle with getting all of their care staff together in a room...This is why we wanted to create an easily accessible online learning platform..." - JoAnn Westbrook

Pines of Sarasota Education & Training Institute just launched its brand new “Online Group Training Center”, located at https://grouptraining.pineseducation.org/.

This website enables healthcare facilities, universities, and any other large groups to offer individual viewers access to programs by Teepa Snow and other senior care presenters around the clock, 365 days a year. For staff training, a “Group Leader” can be chosen to monitor students’ progress and quiz results.

JoAnn Westbrook, Director of Education, explains: “Many healthcare facilities struggle with getting all of their care staff together in a room, but would love to train their staff in Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to CareTM methods. This is why we wanted to create an easily accessible online learning platform, that enables organizations to share a simple access code and have their staff register their account to start watching the program(s) in less than five minutes, whenever and wherever they choose.”

For more information about the seminars please visit https://grouptraining.pineseducation.org/ or call (941) 309-5750.

About Pines of Sarasota Education & Training Institute:

Pines of Sarasota Education & Training Institute is the educational department of not-for-profit Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community, providing cutting-edge, specialized education, outreach programs, support, and resources to family members and geriatric caregivers. For more information visit http://www.pineseducation.org.

About Pines of Sarasota:

Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community provides excellent and compassionate inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation services, skilled nursing, memory care, assisted living as well as educational programs for seniors and their families in order to help enhance their quality of life. Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community epitomizes innovative initiatives including; an on-campus child care and learning center which fosters intergenerational interaction and learning; Falls Prevention Programs which help minimize the risk of falling and; a comprehensive Volunteer Program that supports every aspect of campus life. Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community is a not-for-profit organization that leads the way in holistic senior care. For more information please visit http://www.pinesofsarasota.org.

About Teepa Snow:

Teepa Snow is a dementia expert who trains and consults for healthcare professionals and families. As a certified Occupational Therapist, and founder of Positive Approach®, Teepa has the unique clinical perspective on how the brain controls our body and our behaviors giving her the perfect perspective to explain how a brain disease like dementia affects a person. For more information visit http://www.teepasnow.com