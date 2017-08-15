Kapstone Medical Celebrates 10th Anniversary

We have been able to achieve this milestone through the hard work of our growing team and their dedication to meeting our clients’ needs and visions.”

Kapstone Medical is proud to announce that it has reached a milestone in 2017, celebrating 10 years of successes helping medical technology companies and inventors develop and safeguard their latest innovations. The company has grown from a boutique R&D company to a renowned full-service national engineering firm with a portfolio of clients in the United States and around the world.

Company Founder and President, John Kapitan said, "We have been able to achieve this milestone through the hard work of our growing team and their dedication to meeting our clients’ needs and visions.” He added, “We are also using this unique moment in time to reflect on what we have achieved, analyze our strengths and weaknesses and craft an ambitious roadmap for the next decade to come. We look forward to continuing helping our clients in their quest for value creation.”

The company’s original vision - to provide turnkey engineering and regulatory services to for the MedTech community - has expanded to providing intellectual property services, supply chain management, monetization and commercialization of new medical technologies. The company has also added key team members in Regulatory and R&D.

About Kapstone Medical

Kapstone Medical has been helping innovators develop and safeguard their ideas since 2007. It is a privately held product realization firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company integrates a suite of in-house disciplines to give physician inventors, entrepreneurs and manufacturers of all sizes the opportunity to efficiently develop new ideas on time and on budget. Kapstone Medical’s range of services includes all aspects of product development, IP protection, regulatory, quality assurance, and supply chain management.

For more information please contact:

Guillaume Viallaneix

MedTech Momentum

phone: 407-960-2994

info(at)kapstonemedical.com