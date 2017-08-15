Data marketplace and platform company Narrative has partnered with Adbrain, a global provider of intelligent customer identity technology solutions, as a premier cross-device data source for Narrative’s newly launched Data Commercialization Platform (DCP). The Platform is a digital data marketplace for buyers and sellers of raw data assets to easily discover each other and transact, avoiding the headaches and costs of lengthy contract discussions and one-off integrations.

Adbrain is providing its powerful cross-device data sets to the Narrative DCP. Adbrain’s data is valuable for marketing technologists who want to build their own people-based marketing solutions.

“Our mission is to make data access, acquisition, and integration as simple and expedient as possible by transparently connecting data owners with relevant data acquirers,” said Bryan Everett, President at Narrative. “Our customers are consistently trying to tie together the data that they acquire through Narrative’s marketplace with highly scalable and accurate identity data that is portable to a variety of different ecosystems for execution. Adbrain is a perfect fit for this given its global reach, intelligent cross-device technology and unique position in the market as being media agnostic with industry-leading ID mapping capabilities.”

“We’re excited to be an early adopter of Narrative’s revolutionary new platform,” said Gareth Davies, CEO, Adbrain. “The partnership with Narrative opens up a new network of potential clients for Adbrain given the broad base of buyers that are connected to the marketplace. It’s a huge step forward for the market to have easy access to customer identity resolution data, and given the transparent nature of the platform, we’re looking forward to building strong relationships with a whole new set of demand partners.”

About Narrative

Narrative I/O has developed a platform that makes transacting raw data more efficient, scalable and repeatable for buyers and sellers. This data commercialization platform gives buyers and sellers of data the tools they need to move data around, manage pricing and optimization, and help buyers and sellers find each other. Narrative helps data owners easily monetize their raw data as an asset and lets data consumers efficiently acquire the data they need to make strategic business decisions. Narrative’s data commercialization platform gives businesses the infrastructure they need to capitalize on the data economy with a robust data strategy.

About Adbrain

Adbrain is a global leader in resolving customer identity for marketers and their partners across people, places and things. Adbrain's advanced customer ID mapping solutions are used to increase sales and ROI on marketing activity by enabling personalized, identity led targeting and measurement. Named one of the hottest 50 AI startups Adbrain has mapped 90% of the adult internet population in the US with over 400 advertisers benefiting from having customer identity resolved. Adbrain has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London and is backed by investors, including Notion Capital, Octopus Ventures and Cisco Investments. Learn more at http://www.adbrain.com and on the Adbrain blog.