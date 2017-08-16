Bestoutcome Ltd - Leading PMO Software Solutions Nick understands the kind of pains our clients face trying to deliver change in a busy PMO

Bestoutcome has built a solid reputation in the project, portfolio management (PPM) software sector with a leading set of Blue Chip clients and an ability to turn around failing PMO functions with a mix of professional services and its suite of Programme Management Office (PMO) software tools, PM3 and PM3Time.

David Walton, Managing Director of Bestoutcome said: “We are delighted that Nick Bradshaw has joined us as Head of Sales Operations, he has a 20+ year track record of success in the Project Collaboration Software & Service sector and will be helping us drive expansion within the UK & Europe. He has previously held senior client facing roles within Telelogic / IBM and helped launch two start-ups focusing on complex project collaboration. Nick was a co-founder at ComplyServe, offering a pioneering cloud based project assurance platform for large scale engineering projects and more recently was founder and CEO of Complexus, a South African based consulting practice specialising in cloud based collaboration using SharePoint and Office 365 platforms.”

Walton concluded, “Nick understands the kind of pains our clients face trying to deliver change in a busy PMO and has a proven track record of delivering client success, be that the provision of consulting skills or large scale software deployments to give Portfolio, Programme and Project Managers the right tools to effectively run their operations and deliver the desired business change outcomes”.

Nick Bradshaw, Director of Sales Operations said, “I first came across Bestoutcome in 2014 when I discovered their Change Readiness App for a project we were running in South Africa. We entered into a partnership with Bestoutcome and soon developed the SharePoint PMO apps ReadinessPoint & RiskPoint. David and the team shared my own philosophy that clients can leverage a methodology neutral software and services to improve the way clients deliver major change programmes. We also agreed, that PMO software vendors are there to help our clients mature their PMO & delivery functions and transform them from cost centres into a profit centres, ultimately helping them deliver more for less and effectively ensuring business change programmes succeed first time every time.”

Bradshaw concluded, “Bestoutcome’s ‘Built by Practitioners for Practitioners’ moto was also very evident in their PM3 PMO software and PM3Time time sheet app, which once deployed gives the client control to manage their portfolios, programmes and projects in a language and format relevant to the business, allied to reports and benefits tracking that focus on client specific metrics to ensure success. I am very excited to be joining the team as they transition to a new cloud based PMO platform which will enable our clients to experience a truly unified and mobile product experience on any device.”

About Nick Bradshaw

Nick has spent 20+ years in the collaboration technology sector in Europe, USA & Africa and worked in senior consulting and management positions in both Corporate, Government & Start-up environments. The main focus of his career has been complex Enterprise collaboration technology deployments and associated change projects in the B2B sector. Nick has worked with a diverse range of collaboration technologies including; Telelogic / IBM Rational, Engineering Project Assurance, Systems Development, Risk Management and more recently Microsoft SharePoint, Azure & Office 365 cloud platforms. Nick has achieved significant success with clients seeking consulting & training solutions linked to process improvement & maturity planning in various markets including Government, Telecoms, Defence, Healthcare, Aerospace, Rail, Banking, Mining, Energy & Retail. He has spoken at international events including; PMI Africa, The Project Challenge Show, SharePoint Saturday, SHARE Africa and O365 Online. He also served on the DERA Project Management Best Practice Team and regularly writes articles on collaboration technology and industry developments. Nick holds a PhD in Analytical Science, is an APMG qualified PRINCE2 & Change Practitioner and proud owner of two rescue dogs.

About Bestoutcome

Bestoutcome specialises in Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) software and services, always focusing on the overall outcome to ensure successful business change. Our approach is based on delivering specific business outcomes within a uniquely transparent, risk managed and open framework. This is achieved by using highly experienced consultants combined with PM3, a client configurable Programme Management Office (PMO) software and reporting toolset, allied to an outcome-driven project management (ODPM) methodology. Bestoutcome’s starting point is always the client’s ultimate business goal and we never lose sight of this. Bestoutcome’s timesheet software, PM3time is used in many private and public sector organisations for automating timesheet capture and reporting processes. Bestoutcome has completed a significant range of change management assignments for large organisations operating in sectors such as Finance, Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, Public Sector, Insurance and Hospitality. Bestoutcome is ISO27001 Security Certified and our PM3 product range is available to Public Sector clients via the UK Government Digital Market Place Catalogue.

Press & enquiries: info@bestoutcome.com +44 1753 885864

All trademarks & company names mentioned are protected by their respective owner.