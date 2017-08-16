In Virginia, drug overdose deaths have eclipsed motor vehicle accidents and gun related incidents as the leading cause of unnatural death for the fourth straight year. In response to the challenges posed by Virginia’s opioid and prescription drug epidemic, the Tidewater area now has a new addiction treatment option. The Farley Center, a nationally recognized addiction treatment facility in Williamsburg, Virginia, is pleased to offer intensive outpatient treatment services at a new location at 5265 Providence Road in Virginia Beach.

The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is a 6-week program for individuals with addiction issues. The 4-day a week structure provides addiction education and counseling components while encouraging clients to actively apply the recovery skills to their daily lives as productive members of their community. This supportive IOP can serve in a continuum of care following a residential treatment program or as appropriate initial therapy based on criteria set by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

“Reengaging in family and community life after becoming sober can be an overwhelming experience,” said Bianca Waechter, LPC, MBA, and Director of Intensive Outpatient Services. “That is why programs like these are so critical and can offer much needed support during early recovery.”

Our IOP runs evenings from six to nine o’clock and allows patients to continue working, maintain their current living situation, and improve their relationships, all while receiving services right in their community.

The Farley Center IOP is currently accepting new patients. For those seeking additional information, please visit us at http://www.farleycenter.com or contact us at 757-941-6410.

This program is made possible through a collaboration with Fairfield Psychological Associates and is located adjacent to their offices at:

5265 Providence Road, Suite 500

Virginia Beach, VA 23464

An open house event is scheduled for August 28th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and is open to the public.

About The Farley Center

The Farley Center provides a continuum of care for individuals who have primary Substance Use Disorders, requiring intensive, in-depth psychotherapeutic intervention, safe detoxification, as well as educational and experiential approaches to assist them into recovery. Many of our patients have been diagnosed with complicating medical conditions, co-occurring and/or personality disorders. Learn more about the Farley Center at http://www.farleycenter.com

About The Fairfield Psychological Associates, P.C.

Fairfield Psychological Associates, P.C. is a private practice offering a wide range of counseling and psychological services for children, adolescents and adults. Individual outpatient services are immediately available including medication evaluations and management. Learn more about the Fairfield Psychological Associates at http://www.fairfieldpsych.com

