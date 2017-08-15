Singlewire Software Releases InformaCast Advanced Notification 12.0.1

Easy Panic Button Set Up “The updates in this InformaCast release make it easier for our users to quickly notify their people during emergency situations.”

Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, releases InformaCast Advanced Notification 12.0.1, the latest version of its emergency notification software. The new version includes FIPS 140-2 validated cryptography modules, the Emergency Notification Paging Wizard built into the latest version of the Cisco Unified Communications Manager, and other security and performance enhancements.

“FIPS 140-2 validation poses a significant hurdle for many products that are well-suited for use in government and other regulated industries,” said Ray Potter, CEO of SafeLogic, the company Singlewire worked with for its FIPS 140-2 validation. “SafeLogic is very proud to partner with Singlewire to complete that process quickly and efficiently, paving the way for widespread adoption in the places where it is needed most.”

With the Emergency Notification Paging Wizard built into Cisco’s Unified Communications Manager, users can configure two of InformaCast’s most popular features in less than ten minutes. Users will know when an emergency number is dialed from with their organization and will be able to set up a panic button on Cisco IP phones to trigger emergency notifications. The FIPS 140-2 validated cryptography modules offer significant security enhancements for all features that use encryption.

“We’re always striving to improve the usability, performance and security of our software,” said Pat Scheckel, senior vice president of marketing for Singlewire Software. “The updates in this InformaCast release make it easier for our users to quickly notify their people during emergency situations.”

Other updates include a new operating system platform, an improved backup and restore process, queued ad-hoc broadcasts and more. To learn more about InformaCast emergency notification software, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency notifications and IP phone paging. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.