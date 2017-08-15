IT Authorities Names Jeff Lynn Chief Operating Officer

IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Tampa, is pleased to announce Jeff Lynn will join the senior leadership team as Chief Operating Officer. Lynn is a seasoned executive bringing nearly 40 years of experience in the technology industry to ITA and its growing customer base.

Lynn most recently served as President of Tribridge, a technology services firm, where he led the strategic direction, service delivery and growth of Tribridge's global operations.

Before joining Tribridge, Jeff had been global COO of Tectura, then the largest Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM partner. Prior to Tectura Jeff was Vice President of Dell Professional Services, VP & General Manager of Compaq Professional Services, and VP of Consulting & Services for IBM.

“I'm pleased to join IT Authorities at such an exciting time”, Lynn said. “ITA is growing the size of its customer base, not just in raw numbers, but in the size, complexity and critically of the workloads under our stewardship. The challenges that come with such a large-scale transformation are formidable. But big challenges are what make IT Authorities an exciting place to be.”

Lynn begins his tenure as COO on Tuesday, August 15, reporting to Phil LaForge, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer.

“Companies cannot deliver on the promise of world class service without world class leaders at the helm”, said CEO Philip LaForge. “Our customers and coworkers will immediately benefit from Jeff’s significant capabilities and leadership style backed up by a history of success at some of the tech industries most revered companies”.

Besides his professional work, Jeff gives back by serving as Chair of The CEO Trust in Manhattan. He is Board Member of the Society of International Business Fellows, a Board Member of the MIT Sloan School Club of New York and is on the Board of Visitors of the McDonald Observatory, a research unit of The University of Texas at Austin.

Lynn holds a MS in Management Information Systems from the Sloan School of Management, M.I.T. and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About IT Authorities: IT Authorities, a world-class IT Managed Service Provider (MSP) based in Tampa, Florida, was founded in 2006. Its 135+-person team is available 24/7 to offer IT services under the managed services umbrella including professional services, cloud services, consulting, procurement, disaster recovery solutions and business continuity solutions to its clients. IT Authorities is passionate about helping businesses increase profit, improve productivity and function with peace-of-mind, being assured that its IT systems are in the most reliable and secure state and their people are being taken care of in a world class manner. Visit http://www.itauthorities.com or call toll free at 813-246-5100 to learn more.