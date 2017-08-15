Natalie Norcross Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

Natalie Norcross, Founder and CEO of A Design Partnership, a marketing agency that represents design-minded clients, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Natalie Norcross joins other Forbes Agency Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

Natalie is extremely grateful to join the ranks of Forbes Agency Council: “I’m very excited at this opportunity, which will give us an additional platform to not only share content that we feel so strongly about, but to interact with a community that is equally as passionate about marketing as we are. We are looking forward to this partnership, which will surely be beneficial on all counts!”

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Natalie Norcross into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”

About A Design Partnership

Over the past nine years, A Design Partnership has evolved into a dynamic group of brand designers and marketing experts who are passionate about helping design-minded companies exceed their goals, transform their brands and evolve their businesses. From hospitality-driven experiential marketers, to data-obsessed digital advertisers, the entire team is made up of design-savvy experts who know the industry, love their craft and are fanatical about helping clients grow. Visit http://www.adesignpartnership.com for more details.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit https://forbesagencycouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.