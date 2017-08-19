Low Profile LED Creeper Cart Shop Light We engineered this low-profile LED creeper cart as a solution for those situations. Its easily movable and provides powerful illumination so operators can see and focus on their work rather than fuss around with an awkward lighting fixture.

The WAL-CC-48-160W-LED-25 is a very low-profile creeper cart light that allows operators to illuminate areas where traditional fixtures cannot fit, such as under vehicles. This 160-watt fixture provides 19,200 lumens of bright white light in a 160-degree wide flood beam. A 60,000 hour rated lifespan and 90% lumen retention is achieved with a special heat dissipating design and LED technology. The solid-state design of the LED bulbs in this creeper cart, eliminates the need for a ballast box, which reduces its weight and gives this light cart an even slimmer profile.

This powerful LED creeper cart is designed to withstand rigors of auto shops, garages and work-shops. It is built with aluminum housing and features a shatter-resistant polycarbonate lens, both which makes this shop light a highly durable piece of equipment that won’t break down from possible impact or collisions in the environment. The LED itself is mounted on four polyurethane caster wheels that allow 360-degree movement, ensuring smooth easy movement to adjust the lights position as needed. It is equipped with a 25 foot 16/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that gives operators a lot of slack to move around freely.

“One of the hardest spaces to get adequate light is often where that light matters most, such as automotive shops, were operators need to work underneath vehicles and in tight spaces.” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We engineered this low-profile LED creeper cart as a solution for those situations. Its easily movable and provides powerful illumination so operators can see and focus on their work rather than fuss around with an awkward lighting fixture."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

