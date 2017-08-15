FirstAlign Not Just Knowledge, Know How!

FirstAlign (http://www.firstalign.com), issues a new white paper focused on brand communication, promotion, crisis management using Artificial Intelligence. Published through FirstAlign’s Center of Excellence (CoE) Practice, we are strategically enhancing and expanding our management tools, as well as providing guidance in support of public crisis decisions.

People remember a crisis. It’s a moment of truth; an unhappy customer can destroy a reputation. Who handles the communication when they start calling you at 4 AM?

Half of Fortune 500 companies have a major crisis situation once every 3 years. CoE practice is able to leverage artificial intelligence in helping to identify who are the high authority market influencers. This helps establish crisis standards and track which issues are becoming the center point of attention in the media.

AI powered customer experiences and programs significantly aid in this process. To select the best branding strategy, a brand manager should understand aspects of human psychology, decision making and the impact of brand strategy.

“It is a world of perception. You cannot talk your way out of something you got yourself into, we challenge organizations in how to think differently about communication,” explains Michael Biber, Senior Advisor. “We focus on how Artificial Intelligence has the unprecedented ability to improve brand interaction and gives the power to rationalize and take actions that promote the best chance of achieving a specific branding goal.”

In our whitepaper we discuss how AI helps marketers make the brand experience more personalized and predictive, combining to provide better products and services.

