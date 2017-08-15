Naples Hotel Group announces that Jason Schumer has been promoted to Revenue Manager for the growing Hotel Development and Management Company. Jason has over seven years of hotel industry experience ranging between front desk, housekeeping, operations, and revenue management. In his role, Jason is responsible for executing revenue strategies throughout Naples Hotel Group’s portfolio. He works closely with the Director of Sales and Revenue Optimization and Centralized Sales team.

Jason joined Naples Hotel Group in 2016 as General Manager for the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Apopka, FL and has since transitioned to Corporate Revenue Manager.

Jason is an alumnus of Viterbo University where he received a Master’s in Business and Bachelor’s in Spanish. He is a Certified Rooms Division’s Executive recognized by the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.

"Jason has a unique way of viewing revenue and driving profit," stated Lance Suksiriwong, Director of Sales and Revenue Optimization for Naples Hotel Group. "He is bright, hardworking, and a team player. I can always count on Jason to do a great job as well as go above and beyond."

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Brittany Bou-Sliman at brittany(at)napleshotelgroup(dot)com or 239-206-4273.

