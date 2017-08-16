Dietmar Wennemer Joins Aeryon Labs As New Chief Product Officer

I joined Aeryon Labs because they’ve built a top-notch technical team that’s making huge strides in unmanned aerial systems.

Aeryon Labs Inc., the premier manufacturer of small unmanned aerial systems, today announced that Dietmar Wennemer has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Wennemer will spearhead Engineering and Production/Operations worldwide, drawing on his technical and product delivery expertise to drive stronger, faster and smarter innovation at Aeryon.

"I am especially thrilled that Dietmar is joining us because he brings valuable experience managing large teams of engineers in hardware and software development, as well as supply chain and manufacturing processes,” said Bill McHale, CEO, Aeryon Labs. “It’s extremely rare to find someone with Dietmar’s skill set. His technical depth in leading engineering and his unique ability to span the entire production cycle will be critical to optimizing operations as we grow our company globally in the key verticals of military, public safety and energy solutions. Dietmar’s unique approach will enable more cohesiveness and efficiency across the organization.”

“I joined Aeryon Labs because they’ve built a top-notch technical team that’s making huge strides in unmanned aerial systems,” said Wennemer. “They’re relentless about pushing the boundaries of what UAS can do, and a big part of why they’re so successful is their positive culture. It’s more than just cutting-edge R&D. It’s also about nurturing creativity and a sense of adventure – not only does that fuel innovation, it also makes Aeryon a really exciting place to work.”

With over a decade of experience, Wennemer has held a number of high-ranking roles at influential tech companies, including Center and Siemens. As Senior Vice President of Product Development at BlackBerry, he developed and launched major product families in over 150 countries and across 400 carriers, leading teams of 1200 engineers worldwide.

Born in Germany, Wennemer studied Mechanical Engineering at the South Westphalia University of Applied Sciences. He lived all over the world before moving to Waterloo 12 years ago. Building and inventing have been lifelong passions.

Aeryon is continuing to grow their team to meet demands worldwide. To view current opportunities, go to https://www.aeryon.com/careers.

About Aeryon Labs Inc.

Aeryon Labs Inc. is trusted by Military, Public Safety and Energy customers around the world for small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and end-to-end solutions that deliver life and resource saving, actionable aerial intelligence. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Aeryon’s industrial-grade, field-proven sUAS solutions set the standard for real-time, secure aerial intelligence across a wide range of applications, from executing tactical missions to investigating traffic incidents to inspecting critical infrastructure.

For more, information visit: http://www.aeryon.com.

---

Media Contact: Brad Young, Director of Marketing

media(at)aeryon.com | +1 519-489-6726 x360