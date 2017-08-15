“We needed a platform that would unify the posting and promotion of public events, student life activities and career services calendars for easy viewing,” said Jane Bird, Creative Manager and Webmaster, Spartanburg Community College.

SchoolDude by Dude Solutions, the leading cloud-based provider of operations management solutions, today announced that Spartanburg (S.C.) Community College is using Event Publisher, an event management platform, to easily schedule, promote and manage campus events.

Offering schools a centralized, shared calendar, Event Publisher is helping the Spartanburg, S.C. college organize student activities, academic calendars, holidays, financial aid deadlines and more. In the past, multiple departments manually updated academic and student calendars, which often created communications disconnects.

“We needed a platform that would unify the posting and promotion of public events, student life activities and career services calendars for easy viewing,” said Jane Bird, Creative Manager and Webmaster, Spartanburg Community College. “By using Event Publisher, we are reducing our previous workload by two weeks, since we no longer have to manually input event details across multiple calendars.”

Event Publisher also alleviates time for those staff members responsible for managing pages on the Spartanburg Community College website, instantly giving them important information online or via Excel format.

With Event Publisher, the institution’s administrators can create and publish upcoming events on a branded and/or private calendar and share those events with built-in event promotion and social sharing.

“Event Publisher is customizable with our college’s branding, so the change was seamless,” added Bird. “Another huge benefit has been the ease of event posting in one central location across the website and on social media channels, which was very cumbersome before.”

Private calendars can be developed with Event Publisher giving only assigned administrators access to publishing tools. Alternatively, private events can be created on a public-facing calendar, only visible when someone is logged in and has permission to view private events.

Additionally, advanced analytics features enable school administrators and event organizers to use data to help track registrations, collections and payments in real time.

Spartanburg Community College is a public, suburban, two-year comprehensive, open-admission institution of higher education serving the citizens of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties in Upstate South Carolina.

SchoolDude is co-hosting a free Event Management webinar, Recovering Costs from After-Hour Events, with FacilitiesNet on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. Please register here.

ABOUT DUDE SOLUTIONS

Dude Solutions, parent company of SchoolDude, FacilityDude and TheWorxHub, is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. The company combines innovative technology with operational insight to transform the places people learn, live, heal, work, and play. Today, more than 10,000 organizations are using Dude Solutions’ award-winning software for facilities, energy, safety, IT and a growing suite of related enterprise applications to increase efficiencies, improve service and save money. For more information, please visit http://www.dudesolutions.com.

###