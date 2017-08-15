Protect My Car CIO of the Year Finalist: David Patterson David always sees the best in people and he makes sure to align their tasks with their specific talents — to not only ensure his employees’ success, but to also make his technology team, as well as the entire organization, more efficient.

Nationwide extended warranty leader, Protect My Car, is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Patterson, has been named one of 25 Finalists for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2017 “CIO of the Year” award.

All Finalists for the prestigious annual award must hold senior IT leadership positions and have successfully implemented enterprise-wide IT solutions and systems, in innovative ways, to create competitive advantage, optimize business processes, drive company growth and impact the bottom line. In addition, they must have made a significant contribution to the Tampa Bay community, over their career, in both a professional and philanthropic capacity.

Winners in each of six award categories will be announced on September 14, 2017 during a special ceremony at Tampa’s Westshore Grand Hotel.

Protect My Car’s CEO, Craig Rubino, commented: “David demonstrates high integrity and judgment day in and day out. His strong work ethic aligns with Protect My Car’s core values and vision, and he takes ownership of his team’s projects to drive results. David is also an excellent problem solver who possesses the right amount of creativity and vision to implement long-lasting changes and developments.”

Rubino added: “As a mentor to his entire team, David always sees the best in people and he makes sure to align their tasks with their specific talents — to not only ensure his employees’ success, but to also make his technology team, as well as the entire organization, more efficient. We are proud that his tremendous efforts have been recognized by the “CIO of the Year” nomination committee and we’ll be cheering for him on September 14th!”

More information on Protect My Car is available at https://protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old, and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years, or with more than 150,000 miles, can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days of purchasing their policy and receive a full refund of their down payment.

In addition, Protect My Car has recently introduced an auto and home insurance agency that provides consumers, in several states, with free, fast and no-obligation quotes from some of the nation’s largest carriers.