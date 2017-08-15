American Veterinary Group “With the increasing complexity of running a veterinary practice, we are pleased to partner with Animal Medical Clinic at St. Johns and support Dr. Stewart’s passion to provide quality care to the pets in her community," commented AVG CEO Craig Niebur.

American Veterinary Group, a Florida-based network of animal hospitals, is pleased to announce that Animal Medical Clinic at St. Johns has joined the AVG family.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Dawn Stewart, DVM, and her entire team to the AVG family,” commented Craig Niebur, Chief Executive Officer of American Veterinary Group. “With the increasing complexity of running a veterinary practice, we are pleased to be able to partner with a hospital like Animal Medical Clinic at St. Johns to provide management resources and support Dr. Stewart’s passion to provide quality care to the pets in her community.”

At the American Veterinary Group, we understand the issues facing veterinary business owners because our leadership team has been in this industry for over 100 collective years. Founded in 2015, our goal is to be a flexible partner for veterinary business owners at all stages, from younger veterinarians wanting to invest in a practice, to more experienced veterinarians preparing for retirement. Based in Florida, with local team members, we provide ongoing, in-person support to ease the burden of the day-to-day operations of veterinary practices, including in-office staff training, educational and marketing tools, and back office support. We deliver high touch practice management solutions to help veterinarians focus on the needs of their patients, instead of the needs of their business. We are animal lovers above all else, and operate with the motto ‘pet first, client first’.

“When I opened my veterinary practice 15 years ago, my mission was to provide the highest standard of care for all the pets and animals in our community,” said Dr. Stewart. “While it’s critical to stay current with all the latest veterinary technology and innovations, managing the ‘business’ of being a vet has been taking time away from my passion – caring for our patients and their families. I’m thrilled to partner with AVG so I can devote all of my time to providing affordable, passionate, and friendly veterinary care for our community.”

“We respect the unique personality and culture of each veterinary hospital and understand how important it is to preserve the special relationships that clients have with their vets,” continued Craig Niebur. “Our veterinary practice partners can attest to our hands-off approach on medical decision-making. AVG’s collaborative approach to behind-the scenes management support enables animal hospitals to serve their communities even better.”

The partnership with Dr. Dawn Stewart, DVM and Animal Medical Clinic at St. Johns is the sixth animal hospital to join the AVG network and the first one under the leadership of Craig Niebur. Craig is an industry veteran who joined the AVG team in late 2016 to expand the company’s veterinary practice offering and network outside of South Florida. Craig has been building out AVG’s infrastructure and management team, which now includes industry specialists in all key executive roles.

About American Veterinary Group

Founded in 2015, American Veterinary Group owns and manages a network of veterinary hospitals that treat and protect over 50,000 pets annually. AVG delivers high touch practice management solutions to help veterinarians at all stages of the practice lifecycle, focus on the needs of their patients, instead of the needs of their business. American Veterinary Group is a portfolio company of Latticework Capital and Trive Capital. More information is available at http://www.americanveterinarygroup.com.

About Latticework Capital

Founded in 2014, Latticework Capital is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity group focused on making control equity investments in lower-middle market healthcare companies across the United States. Latticework leverages its over 40 combined years of healthcare experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies and management teams grow and realize their full long-term value. More information is available at http://www.latticeworkcapital.com.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm investing in equity and debt securities with over $1 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. Trive seeks to maximize total returns to its investors through a hands-on, collaborative partnership with management teams and equity partners. For more information, visit http://www.trivecapital.com.