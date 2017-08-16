Bernard A. Krooks, Littman Krooks LLP

Best Lawyers in America® has recognized Bernard A. Krooks, JD, CPA, LLM, CELA, AEP® (Distinguished) of Littman Krooks LLP for excellence in Elder Law and Trusts & Estates.

Krooks has been included in its definitive guide to legal excellence in the U.S. in the field of Elder Law and Trusts and Estates every year since 2008. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers.

Krooks is a founding partner of the law firm Littman Krooks LLP and Chair of its Elder Law and Special Needs Department. He is a nationally-recognized expert in all aspects of elder law and special needs planning. Krooks is the immediate past president of the Board of Directors of the Arc of Westchester, the largest agency in Westchester County serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

In 2014, he was elected to the Estate Planning Hall of Fame by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils (NAEPC). Krooks serves as Chair of the Elder Law Committee of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). He is Chair of the Elder Law and Special Needs Planning Group of the Real Property, Trust & Estate Law (RPTE) Section of the American Bar Association (ABA). He has also served as a board member of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and is a current member of the Board of Directors of the Caregiver Insights Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to assisting individuals and their families with end-of-life issues.

About Littman Krooks

Littman Krooks LLP

Littman Krooks LLP offers legal services in several areas of law, including elder law, estate planning, special needs planning, special education advocacy, and corporate and securities. Their offices are located at 399 Knollwood Road, White Plains, New York and 655 Third Avenue, New York, New York. Visit the firm’s website at http://www.littmankrooks.com