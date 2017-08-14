Over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, a terror attack killed 1 and injured 19 others when a car plowed into a crowd of counter protesters at a white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally. The police department had shut down the rally, and the city declared a state of emergency after numerous fights broke out and tensions rose this morning in anticipation of the rally to protest the removal of a statute honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. In response, LULAC National CEO Brent Wilkes issued the following statement:

"This weekend's terror attack that left one person dead and many others with serious injuries is a sad day for our country demonstrating that the wounds of our nation's racial history are far from healed. Our heart goes out to the family whose loved one was killed as well as the families of those who were injured. This country has a dark and long history regarding white nationalist groups, and it is time for us to unite against such hateful and destructive organizations.

"Unfortunately, we were again reminded that we have a president lacking in moral leadership. The president's statement suggested a moral equivalence between the neo Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and other white nationalists with the counter protesters which included clergy, college students and concerned citizens who had gathered peacefully to protest against hate. Nothing could be further from the truth, and we know that the President's statement was a calculated political move designed to appease his alt right supporters.

"Instead of condemning the specific acts of violence caused by white nationalists, the President has chosen over the course of his presidency to discriminate against vulnerable populations, who in fact, are often the targets of white nationalists. For example, this administration has systematically enacted policies to strip away LGBT rights, pushed to ban Muslim communities, deport DREAMERS and support legislation to keep non-English speaking legal immigrants out of the country.

"This is not the kind of leadership that reflects our country's values, and is not what the American people voted for. President Trump and his administration must immediately sever ties with the alt right and start working for the benefit of all Americans. The beauty of our country is found in our diversity, and despite the hatred and violence at today's rally, we will continue moving forward in our fight for a just more inclusive America."

