Larson Electronics LLC Releases New Explosion Proof LED Drop Light

Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just announced a new addition to their vast line of explosion proof lighting, an LED drop light/trouble light that is Class 1 Division 1 and 2, and Class 2 Division 1 and 2 approved. This drop light is an ideal option for general activities in hazardous locations that need explosion proof protection.

The EHL-LED-7W-200-EPPP explosion proof LED hand lamp is suitable for areas where petrochemical vapors and hazardous dust are present. This explosion proof drop light is equipped with 200 feet of 16/3 chemical and abrasion-resistant SOOW cord, fitted with an explosion proof cord cap that easily connects to explosion proof outlets which are required to power this unit safely. Specifically engineered with no ballast and non-sparking aluminum housing that makes this unit a very lightweight and portable lamp.

Ideal for hazardous locations where a readily available source of easily-managed lighting is needed, this trouble light projects 1050 lumens of bright white light, twice that of a 100-watt incandescent bulb. This light has a 6000k color temperature that is very sharp, allowing operators to do close work and detailed inspection where great color contrast and true color representation is crucial. Because this explosion proof light is powered by LEDs it runs cooler than traditional lamp bulbs, so the lamp housing is cool to the touch, eliminating potential burns. This light is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz.

“Traditional drop lights have these heavy ballasts attached that make them heavy and difficult to carry around. They also heat up quickly and can be very hot to the touch,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We engineered this LED no-ballast drop light for general work lighting because it is super lightweight with housing that stays cool, so you don’t have to worry about accidental burns.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

