Cosmetic Town, an online plastic surgery and information community, has started the publication of its revised series of medical journal articles. The articles, some of which date back to 2013, are updated and approved by board-certified doctors from across the country.

According to the senior editor of Cosmetic Town, “Our mission is to be the number one source of information about cosmetic surgery techniques. Improvements and advancements are constantly being made in the field of plastic surgery so it is important for us to make sure that our medical articles are accurate and up to date.”

The journals on the Cosmetic Town website cover a wide variety of cosmetic surgery treatments including dermal fillers, rhinoplasty, buttock augmentation, neck lifts and breast lifts. The senior editor noted that “each of our medical journal articles was written by a board-certified doctor. We are asking each doctor that wrote an article that is currently on our website to update the article to reflect the latest techniques and advances in his, or her, medical specialty.”

When asked about the response from the doctors, the senior editor said “they are excited to share new information with our readers. Even though they are board-certified experts in their fields of medicine, each doctor makes it a point to write the articles in a manner that is easy for our readers to understand. Many of our readers are just beginning to learn about plastic surgery and they might not be very knowledgeable when it comes to medical terms. Our team of doctors makes the articles easy for all to understand while still being informative and insightful.”

The Cosmetic Town team plans to update their database of medical journal articles throughout the rest of 2017. “We are grateful to these busy medical professionals for taking the time to update their articles. Our medical journals give readers of all ages reliable and complete answers about the subject of cosmetic surgery. An informed patient is a patient who is well prepared to make the important decision about undergoing a medical procedure.”

