New book helps independent bars & restaurants compete against chains

Joy Zarine It's time for businesses to stand out, make headlines and be remembered for all the right reasons.

A new book to be published in August 2017 will help independent pub, bar and restaurant owners stay in business amidst growing competition from chains. The Five Star Formula, written by Joy Zarine, an experienced hospitality and marketing consultant, brings a rare feminine perspective to a predominantly male industry.

Published by Rethink Press, the book covers five main areas that many publicans and restaurateurs need to address if they are to stay in business and thrive: Clarity, Culture, Customers, Creativity and Commendations. The book encourages readers to think about the overall customer experience, paying particular attention to softer elements typically noticed by female clientele, which are often overlooked.

“Independent pubs, bars and restaurants are battling against a growing number of chains and need to do everything they can to stay in business. My book will help independents to think strategically about their business while giving them tangible, practical tips on how to stand out from competitors,’ author Joy Zarine explains.

According to the figures from the latest Market Growth Monitor from Alix Partners CGA Peach, the number of licensed premises in the UK fell by 2.1% in the last year, while managed licensed venues grew by 2.5%.

“There are many factors contributing to the closure of so many local pubs and independent bars. But their very independence is what they can use to become a roaring success. In this book I help them realise the changes they can make to achieve five star reviews and a thriving business,’ Joy says.

Tony Adams, hospitality industry expert, award-winning restaurateur and founder of London’s Hello Burger has worked with Joy for years.

‘Watching Joy work opened my eyes. I realised that I didn’t understand the guest experience, or my guest’s expectations. I didn’t know how to build systems so strong that you get it right every time. I was miles away from running a Five Star Business. Joy’s advice has transformed my business into a multi-award winning establishment. Through this book, she can do that for multiple independents across the UK,’ Adams says.

Every section of the book is supported with practical worksheets available online to ensure business owners work on, rather than in, their businesses. The Five Star Formula can be purchased from Amazon from 15th August or pre-ordered from most high street book-sellers. It costs £11.99

To find out more, go to http://www.joyzarine.com

-ENDS-

NOTES FOR EDITORS

Joy Zarine is a hospitality and marketing consultant from London, UK. For over fifteen years she has worked with industry leaders to create and market profitable and award-winning brands. From humble bartending beginnings in her teens, Joy has gone on to help launch UK-wide brands and create her own marketing consultancy to support hospitality businesses, especially cocktail bars, gastro pubs and restaurants.

Her passion lies in making incredible and memorable guest experiences, both online and in person, for her clients’ businesses. She enjoys helping her clients to create raving fans, happier teams and to win awards. In 2017, Joy launched her online training portal Raise the Bar Academy to empower businesses to stand up, stand out and be more profitable.

The Five Star Formula is Joy’s first book, to be released in summer 2017, and she is currently writing her second book, The Voice of Experience, which is scheduled for release in Autumn 2018.

Contact:

For interviews on trends in the hospitality sector or about being a woman in this male dominated sector, or for tips and advice on how to create excellent customer experiences, please contact Joy.

High-resolution images are available.

Email: hello(at)joyzarine.com

Phone: 07500 771 777

For free paper back copy of The Five Star Formula please send postal address to hello(at)joyzarine.com