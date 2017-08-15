ACHC and American College of Apothecaries Form Partnership

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is pleased to announce its new partnership with the American College of Apothecaries (ACA). This agreement allows ACA members to receive special pricing on ACHC’s Pharmacy Accreditation services (including services provided by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), as well as discounts on Accreditation University (AU) educational resources that help prepare member pharmacies for accreditation.

“The partnership between ACHC and ACA represents a natural expression of our organizations’ shared values,” said Jon Pritchett, Pharm.D., RPh., ACHC Associate Director of Pharmacy. “Both are committed to advancing safe practices and quality in serving patients in our healthcare system. ACA’s role in the original establishment of PCAB is a clear indication of the visionary leadership for which they are recognized in serving their members and the industry as a whole.”

“We are pleased to join with ACHC and increase the accessibility of ACHC services to ACA members and Fellows,” said Donnie Calhoun, B.Pharm, RPh., FACA, FACVP CEO/Executive Vice President. “The ACA is committed to encouraging best practices in pharmacy, and making the accreditation process more affordable is a tremendous benefit to our membership. Ultimately, our patients and communities will be the biggest beneficiaries from the commitment to value, integrity, and customer service provided by independent pharmacies with ACHC accreditation.”

Beginning July 2014, PCAB became a service of ACHC, offering programs for non-sterile (ref. USP 795) and sterile (ref. USP 797) compounding services. PCAB assesses the compounding process based on a specific set of standards that concentrate on the quality and consistency of compounded medications while incorporating performance improvement and ongoing compliance requirements. AIS Inspections provide a customizable compliance solution for boards of pharmacy, including a thorough review of compounding practices as they relate to USP guidelines.

With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering Specialty Distinctions in Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, and Hazardous Drug Handling. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care. For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit http://www.achc.org or contact customerservice(at)achc.org or (855) 937-2242.