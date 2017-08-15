Claim it! Local Offer App Main Screen "Claim it! taps into the transformative power of ‘free.’” -- Thomas Wisniewski, Managing Partner, Newark Venture Partners

“The power of free” will return on Aug. 15 with the national release of the social marketplace mobile app Claim it! To learn more about how it works visit ClaimitApp.com.

Claim it! offers a simple way for people and brands to connect through free offers and product sampling. An all-new release of the app will be available in the Apple App Store on August 15, with an Android version to follow soon. Coinciding with the launch date will be the participation of Claim it! in an episode of the Apple reality competition show Planet of the Apps, available on Apple Music.

Through Claim it!, people can discover, give, or share free stuff from national brands, local businesses and people nearby. Then they can either “claim” them instantly (first-come, first-served) or take a randomized chance to win. Brands can offer samples and services or promote events for free.

Brands aboard for the August 15 app release include Blue Apron, Pair of Thieves, Happy Socks, Ruby Tuesday, Skurt, and Spartan Race. “Fans of the app are fond of claiming free products and services, but with the all-new Claim it! they can also give or share what they have to offer or promote, and connect with each other on chat,” explains Ali Abdullah, the company’s CEO. “Meanwhile, brands will now be able to reach consumers and manage redemption nationwide.”

Claim it! is poised for rapid growth, with more than 50,000 users on the app launch waiting list. Newark Venture Partners (NVP) led a $2.5 million Series Seed Funding round of the company, with participation by Infor, Steve Sadove (former chairman and CEO of Saks Inc.) and NBA stars Thaddeus Young and Al Harrington. "Claim it! taps into the transformative power of ‘free,’” says Thomas Wisniewski, a managing partner of NVP. “Consumers love free stuff, brands love the buzz that ‘free’ generates and people are just jazzed to exchange free stuff with each other.”

Contact Sheryl at pr(at)claimitapp(dot)com to arrange press interviews with Claim it! Learn more about the company at ClaimitApp.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @ClaimitApp.

