New Pipe Beveling Machine Creates J-Preparation for Orbital Welding

Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® is offered with a wide selection of cutting blades including a J-preparation blade that creates a consistent contoured radius and clean neck for orbital welding.

A heavy-duty I.D. clamping pipe milling end prep tool that can J-prep bevel, face, and bore all hard pipe alloys in preparation for orbital welding is available from ESCO Tool of Holliston, Massachusetts.

The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping End Prep Tool is offered with a wide selection of cutting blades including a J-preparation blade that creates a consistent contoured radius and clean neck for orbital welding. Capable of producing thick chips without cutting fluids for fast fit-up and high-integrity welds, it bevels all popular highly-alloyed pipes and one mandrel with eight sets of clamps covers the entire range of the tool.

Suited for heavy-wall pipe from 1.575" I.D. to 8.625" O.D., the robust Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping End Prep Tool features dual-opposed tapered roller bearings, direct-drive gears, a rigid blade lock system, and TiN coated T-15 tool steel cutter blades with a proprietary chip breaker that transfers heat away from the pipe surface. Interchangeable pneumatic, electric, and hydraulic motors are offered.

The Esco Prepzilla MILLHOG® I.D. Clamping End Prep Tool sells for $9,450.00 or can be rented in the continental U.S. for $371.00 per week.

ESCO Tool, a Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

