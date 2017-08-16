Yusen Logistics to Provide Supply Chain Services for Hoover Candy

Nick Rees, Yusen Logistics (left) and John Pugh, Hoover Candy, at the Hoover factory in Merthyr Tydfil. “This new operation forms a key part of our drive to be the supplier of choice to our customers. We have worked with Yusen Logistics to create a new and improved supply chain solution," said John Pugh, Operations Director, Hoover Candy.

Hoover Candy and Yusen Logistics have announced a partnership.

Yusen Logistics, using its award-winning domestic appliance network, will provide supply chain services for Hoover Candy's complete product range to independent retailers.

Handling freestanding and built-in laundry, cooking, cooling and floorcare appliances, the solution involves Yusen Logistics collecting the products from Hoover’s warehouse in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, for crossdocking and onward delivery via Yusen Logistics’ nationwide strategic network of hubs.

The cross-docking service features sortation of mixed loads from Merthyr, easing Hoover Candy’s workload and optimizing flows. The solution offers flexibility and scalability for Hoover Candy to allow for future growth in volumes.

A key priority for Hoover Candy is providing the best possible service to its independent retail customers, with deliveries being made during opening hours from 9 am to 5 pm, with Yusen Logistics offering full hands-on support at each outlet.

John Pugh, Operations Director, Hoover Candy commented: “This new operation forms a key part of our drive to be the supplier of choice to our customers. Based on their feedback we have worked with Yusen Logistics to create a new and improved supply chain solution. We hope that this, coupled with the quality of our award winning, innovative products, will provide a strong platform for growth in the independent sector.”

Nick Rees, Commercial Director, Yusen Logistics commented: “We have been delivering to the independent trade for 20 years now. We have worked extremely hard to understand the specialist needs of the independent retailer, such as clarity of delivery information, reliable deliveries at convenient times and support onsite.”

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a leading provider of contract logistics and air/ocean freight forwarding. Offering a truly global, total logistics service, the company provides warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding and supply chain management services. The company's European region employs some 4,500 employees and operates 78 facilities with over 7,500,000 square feet of warehousing space throughout Europe, from Spain to Russia. The global headquarters of Yusen Logistics is Tokyo, with other regional headquarters for East Asia, South Asia/Oceania and the Americas.

Enquiries

For further information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Claire Sivills

Claire Sivills, Marketing Manager, Yusen Logistics (UK) Ltd

Email: claire.sivills (at) uk.yusen-logistics (dot) com

Tel: +44 7748 782979