To be named an Inc. 5000 recipient for the fifth year in a row is an exceptional accomplishment for everyone at Confirm, and I’m extremely proud.

Confirm BioSciences announced today that the company has yet again been named as one of the prestigious Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the US. Confirm BioSciences’ inclusion on the list marks the 5th consecutive year the company has been recognized. Falling at number 1136 on this year’s list - this is an accomplishment achieved by only 1 percent of the companies listed on the Inc. 5000.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“To be named an Inc. 5000 recipient for the fifth year in a row is an exceptional accomplishment for everyone at Confirm, and I’m extremely proud,” said Zeynep Ilgaz, CEO at Confirm BioSciences. “This recognition is a direct reflection on the incredible team we have, the trust our clients place in us and our ongoing commitment to providing them with innovative diagnostic testing solutions” she continued.

The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Confirm BioSciences would like to thank its valued clients, trusted business partners and dedicated team members who have made this recognition possible.

About Confirm BioSciences

Confirm BioSciences, Inc. is a global leader in the field of Human and Animal Health Testing Products and Services.

Confirm BioSciences’ other proprietary products include HairConfirm®, DrugConfirm™, and SalivaConfirm™ which are intended for health and substance abuse screening using bodily fluids. Learn more at http://www.ConfirmBioSciences.com