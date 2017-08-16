SEEBURGER partnership with TrustWeaver

SEEBURGER, a global business integration brokerage vendor headquartered in Germany, has extended its successful e-invoicing offering by embedding additional cloud-based services from its compliance partner, Sweden based TrustWeaver. SEEBURGER has many years of experience in supporting its international customers with a one-stop-shop compliant e-invoicing and e-archiving service. Through TrustWeaver’s single interface, SEEBURGER already offers e-archiving in Europe and Mexico. As part of the extended partnership agreement with TrustWeaver, SEEBURGER upgrades its use of TrustWeaver’s services in more than 55 countries by fully integrating compliant archiving of invoices and other business documents.

Dr. Martin Kuntz, SEEBURGER’s Chief Cloud Officer, said: “With more than 30 years of experience in the business integration business, we have seen government requirements change profoundly in the past decade. Security has always been critical to our customers, but the choices available to enterprises today are much more dictated by public sector considerations. By coupling our business integration platform with the full breadth of TrustWeaver’s cloud services, we make every transaction compliant with requirements under applicable laws at that precise moment in time, then seamlessly keep them in a vault that also gets updated as laws change.”

Christiaan van der Valk, President of TrustWeaver commented: “We’re constantly working to broaden our service portfolio in terms of supported countries and processes. It’s rewarding to see partners with whom we have worked for many years extend their use of our services. Their customers will benefit from cutting-edge ‘always on’ compliance across new legal requirement types that have come into play in the past years.’

About SEEBURGER

SEEBURGER AG is a global provider of business integration solutions that streamline business processes, enable digital transformation and business initiatives, reduce operational costs, facilitate governance and compliance, and provide end-to-end visibility to the farthest edges of the supply chain to maximise ERP effectiveness and drive new efficiencies. Customers can choose between a Cloud Service, an on premise installation or a hybrid business integration solution. With 30 years in the industry, SEEBURGER today is ranked among the top business integration providers by industry analysts and serves thousands of customers in more than 50 countries and 15 industries. Since its foundation in 1986, Bretten has been the company's headquarters. SEEBURGER maintains 11 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America.

About TrustWeaver

TrustWeaver provides a comprehensive cloud-based compliance service for electronic invoicing and other legally critical documents for more than 55 countries. From a single technical interface and through our unique Compliance Map ™ concept, more than 60 world-leading B2B integration brokerage vendors in our partner network automatically provide interoperable legal certainty to trading partners that use their solutions, regardless of changes in legislation. TrustWeaver’s unique blend of legal and technical components allows modern organisations to execute their ERP, workflow, archiving and B2B consolidation strategies with guaranteed adherence to the multiple national and sectoral laws governing such transactions, as well as their long-term retention and auditability. In business since 2001, TrustWeaver is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

