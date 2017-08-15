Brownells & Henry team up to give away two Henry firearms and a trip to Brownells to one lucky winner.

Brownells and Henry Repeating Arms are working together to give one lucky winner a pair of personalized guns and an all-expenses-paid trip for two for an unforgettable experience at Brownells in Grinnell, Iowa.

The Ultimate Brownells/Henry Repeating Arms Experience Giveaway includes travel for two to Brownells for a personal tour and an afternoon at the range learning trick shots from the one and only YouTube icon and trick shooter “22Plinkster.” That evening, the winner and guest will dine with Henry Repeating Arms President Anthony Imperato, Brownells CEO Pete Brownell and 22 Plinkster.

Additionally, the winner will receive a pair of Henry firearms – a rimfire Henry Golden Boy rifle and a Henry Single Shot Shotgun – both to be engraved with a custom serial number of the winner’s choosing. Together, the guns are valued at nearly $1,200.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with a great American company like Henry,” said Brownells CEO Pete Brownell. “This is a wonderful prize package and we can’t wait to greet the winners and show them a great time.”

“It’s all about the customer at Henry Repeating Arms and Brownells," added Anthony Imperato. To be able to spend some quality time with the lucky winners, 22Plinkster and the great folks at Brownells is something I am sincerely looking forward to.”

Contestants can sign up at the Ultimate Brownells/Henry Rifles Experience page starting August 15, and the winner will be drawn on September 1. Full contest rules can be viewed on the contest webpage.

About Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the country’s leading rifle manufacturers and top ten firearm manufacturers. Their company motto is ‘Made In America Or Not Made At All’ and their products come with an unlimited lifetime guarantee. Henry Repeating Arms was awarded the Stevie American Business Award for Customer Service. The company’s manufacturing facilities are in Bayonne, NJ and Rice Lake, WI with approximately 450 employees.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Roy Hill, Public Relations Specialist

(641) 623-8572 roy.hill(at)brownells(dot)com