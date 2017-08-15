Cruise Planners Takes Luxury Up a Notch at First-Ever Luxury Forum

Cruise Planners executives at the inaugural Luxury Travel Forum.

Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest network of home-based travel professionals, recently hosted the inaugural Luxury Travel Forum in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The luxury- dedicated event is in reaction to an increase in travelers booking luxury vacations through travel advisors.

“Luxury travel continues to grow and Cruise Planners travel professionals are now even more equipped to plan customized high-end vacations on land and on the sea,” said Michelle Fee, CEO and co-founder of Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative. “Luxury travel is the whole package, starting with personalized service a travel professional offers from the very start to the high-end, attentive experience they have throughout their land or sea travels.”

At the event, attended by more than 130 Cruise Planners travel professionals, the following travel trends, travel agent first-hand tips and Cruise Planners tools were discussed:



Luxury Sales on the Rise: While the DIY traveler and last-minute penny pinchers are still out there, there - has been an increase in luxury travel sales. In fact, sales for luxury travel is up 35 percent in 2017 compared to the entire year in 2016 within the Cruise Planners network resulting in higher commissions for travel professionals.

Best Practices from Top Producers: A consistent trend throughout the event was to get involved in the luxury community, invest in yourself, experience luxury brands first-hand, and offer personalized service. Overall there is a business opportunity for travel professionals to service clients and be the travel expert for these higher end clients, and the market demands a genuine and customized approach.

Cruise Planners New Luxury E-newsletter: Cruise Planners launched a luxury specific e-newsletter designed to speak to higher-end travelers by focusing on destinations and travel brand value instead of pricing. This new tactic has generated hundreds of new luxury vacations in the short time it has been deployed.

Insightful Demographic Data: Cruise Planners travel professionals now have new big data technology allowing them to track insightful demographic information about their clients. This has propelled additional luxury bookings since the data arms agents with more targeted information to help close high-end sales. Many attending shared how the CP Insights program has made them more successful when targeting clients in the short time since the program launched.

Strategic Partnerships with Luxury Travel Brands: Attendees were able to network with preferred partners with luxury offerings through one-on-one meetings, a robust trade show and interactive panels and presentations.

Confidence to Close the Sale: Echoed through the conference were tips on closing a luxury client including “do not sell with your own wallet” and “don’t be afraid to ask for the sale.” Some agents are reluctant to ask for a big sale and this forum empowered them with the tools and knowledge they need to be successful in the luxury travel market.

Keynote speaker, Frank J. Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. encouraged travel professionals to book higher-end travel because of the dividends. "You can sell one luxury cruise and make the same commission as you would selling ten mass market cruises at ten times the work." He also stressed the perceived value with luxury travel that the travel professional can uncover – especially with more inclusive amenities based on what each guest deems to be luxurious.

Edie Rodriguez, President and CEO of Crystal Cruises, also presented, sharing her vision with attendees regarding all things Crystal and the growth of the luxury segment by land, water and even air with the launch of Crystal AirCruises’ first luxury private charter jet, Crystal Syke. Other luxury partner presentations included Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Seabourn, Abercrombie & Kent, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Viking Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Marriott International Luxury Brands. Cruise Planners is continuing to develop more upscale training opportunities for travel professionals in order to drive more high-end sales.

“We are committed to the luxury travel segment and know our agents are even more energized to sell high-end travel,” Fee said. “Whether they are looking to expand their luxury sales or have been in the luxury segment for years, Cruise Planners travel professionals are focused on luxury travel and are a force to be reckoned with as they collaborate with each other, our industry partners and our Home Office Team.”

About Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative:

