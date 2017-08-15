Onna helps us meet collection demands without the additional costs and delays previously experienced trying to integrate yesterday’s collection tools with the digital repositories of tomorrow

Onna Technologies, the real-time search platform focused on becoming the central point for enterprises’ most common information sources, today announced a partnership with TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), one of the world’s leading providers of legal support services and largest privately-held provider of language and technology solutions for global business. Through this partnership, users will benefit from Onna’s data source integration and export capabilities from challenging new media sources, such as Confluence, Slack, and Quip, and TLS’s industry-leading eDiscovery and managed review services.

“The greatest challenge today to a streamlined forensic collection of ESI is the proliferation of cloud platforms like Slack, JIRA, Confluence, and Zendesk,” said Daniel Meyers, the President of the Consulting & Information Governance division at TLS. By working with Onna, “we can offer the same efficient and defensible data acquisition services our clients have come to expect from us with respect to traditional data sources,” added Andrew Neal, the President of the Forensic Technology & Consulting division of TLS.

“I’m so proud that this initiative was able to come to fruition,” said Joe Pochron, TLS’s Director of Forensics for its West Coast laboratories. “Onna helps us meet collection demands without the additional costs and delays previously experienced trying to integrate yesterday’s collection tools with the digital repositories of tomorrow,” Mr. Pochron added.

Salim Elkhou, founder and CEO of Onna, is “very happy to partner with TLS to address the discovery aspect of this problem of knowledge disparity.” He added that “our companies share a simple, but integral vision: as our clients increasingly rely on progressive data environments, it is incumbent upon us to develop and implement technology that keeps apace and bridges any gaps between their business initiatives and operational needs.”

About Onna Technologies

Onna is a platform for real-time search across multiple repositories that aids in eDiscovery and finding high-value items across legal departments. Integrations are built with major services and storage repositories, such as G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, and Slack. Data is collected in a defensible format and can be exported in standard eDiscovery format for review in document review platforms. Sources can be set to sync continuously creating an up-to-date fully searchable environment. The platform can either be hosted on the cloud or deployed on-premise.

Onna was recently named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in AI for Legal Affairs.

For more information, visit http://onna.com

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 90 cities across 6 continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments.

For more information, visit http://www.transperfectlegal.com.