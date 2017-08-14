Mobile in Clinical Trials “Scheduled immediately before the 7th annual DPharm, the full-day Mobile event provides an ideal opportunity to discover more about the value of using digital tools in drug development,” says Jennifer Moran, Conference Producer

The Conference Forum has confirmed the one-day agenda for the Mobile in Clinical Trials event, which will take place on September 6, 2017 at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.

Returning as program chair is Daniel Karlin, MD, Head of Experimental Medicine, Informatics, and Regulatory Strategy, Pfizer Innovative Research Lab, Pfizer, who leads 19 industry speakers in discussing how and when to implement mobile/digital technology in clinical trials and the potential benefits to be gained.

“Now in its fourth year, the Mobile program brings together speakers from key contributors to the development of digital technology in clinical trials,” says Conference Producer, Jennifer Moran. “Scheduled immediately before the 7th annual DPharm: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Trials conference at the same venue, this full-day event provides an ideal opportunity to discover more about the value of using digital tools in drug development.”

The event starts with opening remarks by chair Dan Karlin. The morning includes sessions on: how to overcome the cultural barriers to implementing mobile technology; CTTI’s findings on their mobile clinical trials program and recommendations on novel endpoints; case study learnings from Medidata; FDA guidance on implementing digital/mobile strategies and tools in clinical research; GSK’s PARADE study; Roche’s Parkinson’s disease study; and new technologies in live five-minute demonstrations.

The afternoon sessions cover: how to introduce digital tools in a clinical trial from start to finish; demonstrating value-added to a Phase IV trial by introducing a valid wearable; the current realities of the virtual trial model; Verily’s study watch tackling the scalability of wearables in clinical trials; the why, what, where and how of the digital coach in clinical trials; and a call to action and reflection on the the day’s learnings.

