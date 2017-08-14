Havis Releases Guide for Mobile Office Power Supply Considerations

Havis Inc, an industry leader in designing and manufacturing computer docking and equipment mounting solutions for mobile applications, has released a new white paper designed to provide fleet managers with valuable information regarding power supply options and requirements for strategically planning their mobile office solutions.

Havis’ “Critical Power Guide for Fleet Mobility” details important considerations for planning and implementing power requirements for a mobile office strategy, including strategic planning for power in mobility, understanding power supply varieties, the basics of power supply installation, and tips for choosing the right vendors.

For a free copy of the Havis’ “Critical Power Guide for Fleet Mobility,” please Download Here.

For more information on Havis equipment mounting solutions, visit http://www.havis.com/products.htm or contact your Havis representative.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa. and an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 250 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

