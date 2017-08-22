(PRWEB) August 22, 2017
Baywood Hotels is proud to announce 52 of our hotels have been named on the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The Certificate of Excellence recognizes accommodations, attractions and restaurants that who have steadily attained excellent traveler reviews on TripAdvisor throughout the past year. To qualify, a hotel must maintain a TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. The following hotels were named on the list:
Best Western Pampa
Comfort Suites Dulles Airport
Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center
Fairfield Inn Albany East Greenbush
Fairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport
Fairfield Inn & Suites Baltimore BWI Airport
Fairfield Inn & Suites Germantown Gaithersburg
Residence Inn Miami Airport West/Doral
SpringHill Suites Alexandria
SpringHill Suites Bridgeport Clarksburg
TownePlace Suites Bridgeport Clarksburg
SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Airport
SpringHill Suites Potomac Mills Woodbridge
TownePlace Suites Lexington Park Patuxent River Naval Air Station
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Uvalde
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Annapolis
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chambersburg
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbia East - Elkridge
Holiday Inn Express Boston North-Woburn
Holiday Inn Express Fairfax - Arlington Boulevard
Holiday Inn Express Washington DC - BW Parkway
Holiday Inn Express Village West
Staybridge Suites Baltimore BWI Airport
Hampton Inn by Hilton Pampa
Hampton Inn by Hilton Haverhill
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport
Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore Downtown
Home2 Suites by Hilton Arundel Mills BWI Airport
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Baltimore North/Timonium
Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington DC NoMa Union Station
Hampton Inn by Hilton Washington DC NoMa Union Station
Hampton Inn by Hilton Uvalde
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg
Homewood Suites by Hilton Gaithersburg/Washington, DC North
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sterling - Dulles Airport
Hampton Inn by Hilton Ithaca
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Lakeland-South Polk Parkway
Hampton Inn by Hilton Lake Charles
Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell
Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach
Hampton Inn by Hilton Rochester-Greece
Hilton Garden Inn San Antonio Airport South
Home2 Suites by Hilton San Antonio Airport
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Antonio Northwest/Medical Center
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Downtown/Market Square
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Syracuse/Carrier Circle
Hampton Inn by Hilton Syracuse Clay
Hampton Inn by Hilton Seneca Falls
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Falls Church
Regency Suites Atlanta
About Baywood Hotels
Established in 1975, Baywood Hotels, Inc. is a fast-growing and privately-owned hospitality management company, operating $1 billion in assets and employing over 1,800 associates nationwide. The company is headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, and has regional offices in Aurora, CO; Herndon, VA; Miami, FL; Pittsford, NY and San Antonio, TX. In each of its regions, the private hotel ownership company is consistently recognized as an innovative leader in the hotel industry, focusing on product concept and development and the outstanding management of its assets. The focused vision, strong values and aggressive long-range strategy of Baywood Hotels has helped the company develop reputable and well-branded hotels in areas where Baywood has competitive expertise and partnerships. Baywood Hotels’ portfolio includes well-known brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as several independent brands. Contact us through Facebook or our website.