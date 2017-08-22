Baywood Hotels is proud to announce 52 of our hotels have been named on the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The Certificate of Excellence recognizes accommodations, attractions and restaurants that who have steadily attained excellent traveler reviews on TripAdvisor throughout the past year. To qualify, a hotel must maintain a TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews, and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least twelve months. The following hotels were named on the list:

Best Western Pampa

Comfort Suites Dulles Airport

Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center

Fairfield Inn Albany East Greenbush

Fairfield Inn & Suites Arundel Mills BWI Airport

Fairfield Inn & Suites Baltimore BWI Airport

Fairfield Inn & Suites Germantown Gaithersburg

Residence Inn Miami Airport West/Doral

SpringHill Suites Alexandria

SpringHill Suites Bridgeport Clarksburg

TownePlace Suites Bridgeport Clarksburg

SpringHill Suites Jacksonville Airport

SpringHill Suites Potomac Mills Woodbridge

TownePlace Suites Lexington Park Patuxent River Naval Air Station

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Uvalde

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Annapolis

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chambersburg

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Columbia East - Elkridge

Holiday Inn Express Boston North-Woburn

Holiday Inn Express Fairfax - Arlington Boulevard

Holiday Inn Express Washington DC - BW Parkway

Holiday Inn Express Village West

Staybridge Suites Baltimore BWI Airport

Hampton Inn by Hilton Pampa

Hampton Inn by Hilton Haverhill

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buffalo Airport

Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore Downtown

Home2 Suites by Hilton Arundel Mills BWI Airport

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Baltimore North/Timonium

Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington DC NoMa Union Station

Hampton Inn by Hilton Washington DC NoMa Union Station

Hampton Inn by Hilton Uvalde

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg

Homewood Suites by Hilton Gaithersburg/Washington, DC North

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sterling - Dulles Airport

Hampton Inn by Hilton Ithaca

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Lakeland-South Polk Parkway

Hampton Inn by Hilton Lake Charles

Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell

Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach

Hampton Inn by Hilton Rochester-Greece

Hilton Garden Inn San Antonio Airport South

Home2 Suites by Hilton San Antonio Airport

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Antonio Northwest/Medical Center

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Downtown/Market Square

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Syracuse/Carrier Circle

Hampton Inn by Hilton Syracuse Clay

Hampton Inn by Hilton Seneca Falls

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Falls Church

Regency Suites Atlanta

