UFP Gordon LLC Successfully Partners With ManageAssist, Inc.

UPF Gordon LLC announced that they have completed an intensive one-month training program on Competencies of Day-To-Day Management, delivered by ManageAssist, Inc., in conjunction with a Pennsylvania state funded grant. The training program has upgraded the company’s management skill set and by so doing, improved its overall performance in communication, production and timely, accurate deliveries to clients.

UFP Gordon LLC is part of Universal Forest Products, Inc.: an international corporation comprised of over one hundred locations with annual revenues last year of $3.3 billion dollars. It manufactures and distributes products for several industries: manufactured housing; the site-built and post frame construction industry; assembled products and packaging for the industrial market; along with serving the concrete forming market; and also the shed industry. http://www.ufpi.com

ManageAssist, Inc. is a corporate training firm that offers a broad range of practical training programs. Since 2000 they have been offering training solutions that have been specifically designed to meet the ever growing needs of today’s organizations. Please visit ManageAssist, Inc. at http://www.manageassist.com

According to Tom Staskel, UFP Gordon’s General Manager of Operations, “The training provided by ManageAssist has resulted in improving the quality of our products and also response time to meet customer needs. Now, customers can depend on us even more, to take care of all their needs in the future.

“Universal Forest is an aggressively growing company focused on bringing new products to the marketplace,” Mr. Staskel continued. “A key aspect of our growth is fueled by educating and expanding the skill sets of our employees to help them advance in both responsibility and financially. We would much rather fill new positions from within and help our employees to grow along with the company.”

One participant, a supervisor, enthusiastically endorsed the value of ManageAssist training. He told us, "The Supervisor Training class taught me some valuable lessons about dealing with stress, public speaking, and understanding my role as a Supervisor. I am able to deal with stress in a healthier way instead of allowing it to build up and consume me. I learned the importance of motivating my fellow employees to maximize morale and productivity. The public speaking segment of the course allowed me to sharpen my presentation skills and the feedback that was given during the presentation was extremely helpful. Now I feel more comfortable speaking in front of our group in our Daily Department Meetings. I am now more aware of my role as a "Supervisor" and the critical communication aspects of the position."

When asked how UFP Gordon selected ManageAssist, Mr. Staskel said, “We were made aware of the fact that grant money was available, and determined that ManageAssist could provide us with valuable training which would improve the way we do business, especially the interactions between supervisory personnel and their subordinates."

ManageAssist commented "We were very pleased with the management support that UFP Gordon Industries put into the training, enabling it to both gain and maintain traction with the participants and facilitating practical application of the classroom content."