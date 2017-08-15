Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar and UK Sales Director Adrian Slatter. Photo courtesy of Jason McCutcheon, JMcC Photography. Tamsin and Adrian Slatter and their dedicated team have the right mix of experience and passion for our products to help us to provide top-quality support for our existing community of designers and resellers in the UK.

To best support and grow its rapidly expanding user base, global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. is delighted to announce the formation of a new office in the UK.

To facilitate this new corporate office, Vectorworks has acquired Design Software Solutions Limited, a long-time reseller of Vectorworks software. The Vectorworks UK office will build on the support, training and sales infrastructure developed by Design Software Solutions as a launch pad for further development in the region. The new office will be led by Tamsin Slatter and Adrian Slatter, former directors of Design Software Solutions.

“With more than ten years of experience helping users make the most of their investment in Vectorworks software, Design Software Solutions has provided significant input to the growth of the UK market while also providing valuable support and training materials,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “Tamsin and Adrian Slatter and their dedicated team have the right mix of experience and passion for our products to help us to provide top-quality support for our existing community of designers and resellers in the UK, while expanding our user base even faster than we have to date.”

In addition to its headquarters in the United States and its new office in the UK, Vectorworks has a network of 35 distributors around the world. Its software solutions are available in 11 languages, providing powerful tools to help designers capture ideas, nurture innovation, communicate effectively and realize their visions.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Vectorworks team. The UK and Ireland is a major market for designers of all disciplines, and Vectorworks’ decision to invest in creating a direct presence shows how highly the company values these clients and the market opportunity that exists,” said Adrian Slatter, UK sales director. “We passionately believe that Vectorworks provides the best 2D/3D design and BIM tools in the market today, allowing all disciplines to become more efficient without compromising on the elements of design and innovation.”

